Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Jake Shears

1: In the 2007 Health practitioner Who episode ‘Last of the Time Lords’, which character dances to the Scissor Sisters music ‘I Can’t Decide’?

“I’ve never ever adopted Doctor Who, but I bear in mind anyone staying in a wheelchair in that scene. I have no plan what character it is, but I know he’s a villain.”

Erroneous. It was The Learn.

“I saw it at the time and cherished it. That tune has had a peculiar lifetime of its personal. It turned a movie match meme and if you go on TikTok, hundreds of young people have built up tiny quantities to it. On Spotify in The usa, it’s our most well known track now.”

Where’s the most unconventional position you have read your music performed?

“I was obtaining a lap-dance after at Swinging Richards in Atlanta, Georgia, and my music arrived on which was embarrassing!”

two: What was the first United kingdom key label release to include things like a Scissor Sisters credit history?

“It would have been ‘Laura’.”

Wrong. It was Bl..

“Oh hold out! We did a remix for Blondie of ‘Good Boys’, appropriate?”

Suitable. ‘Superior Boys (Scissor Sisters’ Gyad Byas Myax Ya Combine)’ was introduced on Oct six, 2003 ‘Laura’ dropped on Oct 27.

“I’d forgot about that! I to start with fulfilled Debbie Harry when I was a go-go boy, and I acquired to dance at a night time referred to as Click + Drag in New York’s Decreased East Side, when she did a solo set a single night time. Later on, I fulfilled her, and I was super-energized. She complimented me on how I experienced been dancing in a fuel mask. I was donning a camouflage G-string and I was telling her that, even with two cock rings, my dick was not big adequate to fill it!”

three: Can you identify 4 men and women the judges mistook you for when you appeared as Unicorn on The Masked Singer?

“No offence to him, but the worst was almost certainly Frankie Grande! Absolutely nothing against him, but I surely was not him! Adam Lambert? Chris Colfer? And Billy Porter – which was fairly an honour to be in contrast to him. Of system, every person believed I was John Barrowman.”

Appropriate. You could have also had: Louie Spence, JC Chasez, Matthew Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris, Zac Efron, Alan Carr and Peter Andre.

“Wait, the worst 1 is Peter. That is like ‘What?!’.”

Have you been provided much actuality Television?

“Every calendar year, I’m constantly mildly offended when I acquire the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Listed here! ask for in my electronic mail inbox – that kind of things is not for me. The detail I liked about The Masked Singer is it’s so preposterous and an astounding general performance challenge. It is like this unusual, really challenging bootcamp – it is difficult to be entertaining when you have none of your senses obtainable and simply cannot see just about anything. It was a enjoyment exercising in functionality agility. It is difficult to breathe in those people things, permit alone sing.”

four: What drag name did Elton John give you?

“Britney Shears.”

Right.

“But now we have shortened it – he calls me Brit-Brit.”

What have been the most unforgettable encounters you have experienced with Elton?

“We’ve been working on a musical with each other more than the previous several decades, and it is specific sitting with him at a piano producing songs. It’s about the ‘80s scandal involving the American televangelist couple Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. They’d designed this huge, evangelist empire in North Carolina including an amusement park and their have Television channel, then the total matter combusted into flames.”

On the Masked Singer, you pointed out pole-dancing bare at Elton’s stag occasion and Ozzy Osbourne viewing you in the buff. Who’s been the most well-known particular person you have observed in their birthday match?

“OH MY GOD! That’s the place I attract the line – which is the place these lips get sealed!”

5: Queens Of The Stone Age’s frontman Josh Homme seems in a fake infomercial for the Scissor Sisters’ 2012 album ‘Magic Hour’. How substantially does he declare the document fees?

“Does he say $300 or one thing?”

Wrong. He claims it’s 3.five payments of $19.99.9.

“It’s so absurd! I have not watched that in a lengthy time. So it’s about $60? See, and we ponder why the report marketplace went stomach-up!”

You’ve collaborated with Josh Homme on quite a few occasions…

“He’s a genius. I treasure our friendship. He’s like the brother I often desired. We did The Desert Classes very last yr and it was a blast. It was intimidating for me due to the fact I was in there with the likes of Mike [Kerr] from Royal Blood and [Autolux drummer] Carla Azar – all these virtuoso musicians, and I just cannot engage in just about anything. I was seriously insecure, but realised though I really don’t engage in just about anything, I produce a fucking killer music.”

6: What amount did Kylie’s ‘I Feel in You’ – which you co-wrote with her and Scissor Sisters member Babydaddy – attain in the Uk charts in 2004?





“Number Two.”

Appropriate.

“Yeah, there was a charity one out [‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?‘ by Band Aid 20] that week which was Range A single. I adore staying in the studio with an individual like Kylie who you like and respect. There’s absolutely going to be more in the pipeline in which that came from so I’m energized about that way too.”

Have you bought a different collaboration planned with her then?

“You’ll just have to obtain out! All with be discovered – in because of training course!”

7: Which indie icon once denounced Scissor Sisters as “music for squares”?

“Well – relaxation in peace – but Andrew Weatherall did once phone us “the new Showaddywaddy”. He hated us and would slag us off in the push consistently which actually hurt my emotions since I feel he’s so remarkable. But songs for squares? Was it one of the Gallaghers? Noel?”

Appropriate.

“Yeah, he also termed us a bunch of circus freaks! But that was a person of those people times when I felt like we’d definitely created it.”

At any time meet him?

“No, Ana [Matronic, Scissor Sisters’ co-vocalist] did, but I steered obvious. Bless him, but he was way too scary for me.”

Have you at any time bumped into any one that you’ve slagged off?

“I know it took place a handful of periods, but I tried out to avoid slagging men and women off. The Sun did once dig up me contacting Robbie Williams gay once and plastered it on their entrance website page – as the key headline! – and I felt like such an idiot. But he was pretty sweet about it*, and they’d dug this estimate up from an job interview from prior to we even place our initially single out. So you gotta check out what you say!”

*When Robbie Williams received the Brit Award for Most effective Music of the past 25 several years for ‘Angels’ in 2005, he joked in his acceptance speech ‘I’d like to thank my boyfriend, Jake, from the Scissor Sisters’.

8: Name your 4 collaborations with Tiga.

“‘Hot in Herre’, ‘You Gonna Want Me’ – hang on a second! – ‘What You Need’ and ‘Make Me Slide In Love’.”

Proper.

“I to start with achieved him though he was DJing at Sónar [festival] in Barcelona though I was dressed as a mime, actually higher on ecstasy. I should have seemed like a mime that was cannibalising his have deal with! But he played one of my music [‘Electrobix’] and it was the to start with time I’d at any time read 1 of my songs performed on a soundsystem at a bash. I was really, actually significant obtaining the time of my lifetime – and then I acquired to listen to my music for the to start with time.”

nine: You performed ‘Tits on the Radio’ stay twice with Pete Burns in 2004. What was emblazoned on the late Useless Or Alive frontman’s T-shirt?

“Oh my God, I have no strategy! What was it?”

Improper. It was breasts.

“I’m sure that was a Vivienne Westwood shirt. Awesome! God bless Pete, that was a wild display – and one I’ll under no circumstances forget about.”

Seemingly in the center of the track, Pete punched a heckling viewers member in the face and following the gig, hurled somebody down the stairs who referred to as him ‘a fookin’ tranny’.

“It was a rough and tumble just one! I like Pete so significantly – rest in peace. He’s a truly awesome particular person. My two more mature sisters are 10 decades more mature than me and had the Lifeless Or Alive cassettes, so increasing up, a lot of their pop new music would drip down to me.”

10: In the ‘Land of a Thousand Words’ movie, who is mentioned in its James Bond-fashion credits as the ‘Fluffer’?

“God, is it me?! I have no idea!”

Improper. It is Aimee Phillips.

“The magical Aimee Phillips! Who’s an amazing DJ in London now participating in loads of functions. She was one of my most effective good friends who took care of us on tour and stopped us likely crazy. She was actually just one of my primary muses composing tunes for the Scissor Sisters – I would just envisage her when I was producing them. She’s nevertheless a fantastic mate – and continue to the Fluffer!”

The verdict: six/10

“I predicted to do a very little little bit even worse so I’m sensation very superior about that!”

Jake Shears‘ new one ‘Meltdown’ is out now