Does sunlight quickly destroy the coronavirus? – multiple lifestyles

Does sunlight quickly destroy the coronavirus? The White House’s statement on a mysterious government study says so – but some scientists have asked for caution as we await more evidence. A Department of Homeland Security official made an interesting announcement during a daily briefing on President Donald Trump’s pandemic on Thursday, showing a dramatic decrease in the vitality of the virus under the sun’s rays. But the fact that there were no further details on how the study was conducted left some experts scratching their heads.

“It looks like someone did a test somewhere,” Benjamin Neuman, chair of biological sciences at A&M-Texarkana University of Texas, told AFP.

“It would be good to know how the test was performed.”

William Bryan, an official summarizing the findings, told reporters that an experiment was conducted at the National Center for Biodefen Analysis and Countermeasures in Maryland.

On a stainless steel surface in the sun, the virus shrinks in half in just two minutes at a temperature of 70 to 75 degrees Celsius (21 to 24 degrees Celsius) and humidity of 80 percent over six hours in the dark.

When the virus was suspended in the air, its half-life in the sun was only a minute and a half when the temperature was 70 to 75 degrees with 20 percent humidity, as opposed to one hour in the dark.

Over the results, so far there are few details that prevent experts from independently verifying the findings.

“As a scientist, of course I would like to see a real study and a real number,” viral epidemiologist Chris von Csefalvay told AFP.

– The sun’s alphabet –

We know that the sun’s radiation contained in ultraviolet light – the invisible, energetic part of the electromagnetic spectrum – can be very effective in combating certain pathogens.

For that reason, for example, the World Health Organization recommends that people in developing countries can put tap water in plastic bottles and leave it under the sun for five hours to make it drinkable.

But not all germs react the same way.

Sunlight actually contains different types of ultraviolet radiation, which are sorted by their wavelength.

Generally speaking, they can be classified as UVA, which causes skin yellowness and aging; UVB, which at higher doses is slightly more harmful and can cause burning and cancer, and UVC, which is the most dangerous.

Most of the sunlight that penetrates our atmosphere is UVA, while UVC is completely filtered.

That’s good news for us: UVC has small, high-energy waves that are especially skilled at distorting genetic material, whether in animal cells or in viruses.

A 2004 study on SARS – a close genetic relative of the new coronavirus – found that UVA light “has no effect on vitality, regardless of duration of exposure.”

UVC light – commonly used to sterilize laboratories, hospitals, and now even buses in China – completely inactivated the virus within 15 minutes.

– Discussion? –

It is quite possible that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is more sensitive to regular sunlight than its older relative, not just UVC.

The problem is that DHS has bypassed scientific norms by not making its data available – even in its preliminary, uncluttered form, which is how most of the larger research first made its way into the public realm during this pandemic.

“It would be really important for the understanding of this study to know how it was conducted, and I very much hope that we will publish actual work, or at least a reprint, soon,” von Csefalvay said.

“I know for a fact that the scientific community is eagerly reviewing its findings.”

But although all findings are air tight, solar disinfection is likely to have limited impact.

After all, people are less likely to contract the outdoors than indoors unless they are directly popped or sneezed – in which case UV rays will not have time to inactivate the viral droplets before they hit their target.

UVB, on the other hand, can help boost the immune system by causing the body to produce more vitamin D.

All this indicates the need for more research. But one thing is clear: President Trump’s suggestion that UV can be used to treat patients already infected with the virus is not really grounded.

“There is currently no way to use UV to irradiate the body, which would do well,” said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

