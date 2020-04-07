Does the Coronavirus Crisis Make Business Better?

Good morning.

Does a crisis make your business better?

That’s the question I asked Martin Whittaker in this issue of this week’s podcast Leader Next [listen here]. Whittaker runs an organization called Just Capital. JustCapital’s job is to assess and rank a company’s fulfillment of its obligations to society. Recently, they are tracking how companies are responding to the coronavirus crisis. [You can find the tracker here.]

Before the new coronavirus jumped on humans, there was a clear move to change the business world. It has been built for over a decade and a business roundtable was created last year to clarify that companies serve a variety of stakeholders [employees, customers, the communities in which they operate]. There were the most obvious signs when changing the statement on the company’s purpose. Natural environment, and shareholders. “Shareholder superiority” was claimed by Fortune and others to have died.

But what about the crisis? Pandemics have caused unprecedented shocks to the economy, and financial performance has become a viable requirement for many companies. In addition, the historically challenging labor market–giving talented young employees unprecedented powers to demand higher salaries, benefits, and social responsibility–provides a path to unprecedented unemployment. Was given. So does the new push for purpose yield to old scrambling for short-term cash as well?

“We most often see businesses responding quickly to the needs of their workers and customers in particular,” says Whittaker. “Layoffs can be inevitable, like retail and hospitality, but it’s a matter of how they do it.”

Whittaker, who has been monitoring companies along these lines for 20 years, has seen steady movements over that period towards unconventional measures of performance, moving away from pure shareholder metrics. “It started with the environment,” he said, “but now we have moved on to other social issues. Companies are stepping up.”

“Does it seriously return to its previous state?” He asks. “I don’t know it’s happening.”

There are several reasons for Whittaker’s optimism, and he is exploring it in podcasts. Let’s expect he is right. But he adds, “If we go back to the old way, we will have a real problem. This really reflects on the new normal we need to create. This is the moment you need to do. If people simply don’t think the system is working for them, you can’t increase the pie. “

The podcast includes more meat, including Whittaker’s views on executive compensation. Other news below.

