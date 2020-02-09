Does the Red Sox know what they are doing?

What do the Red Sox do?

It’s a million-dollar question, not just in New England, but in every baseball town across the country, because we now wonder if the Sox themselves have any conviction in their decisions.

The Mookie Betts saga began on Tuesday when it was first reported that the Sox had agreed to a deal that would send him to the Dodgers with David Price for young outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twin’s right-handed Brusdar Graterol.

By Saturday, Betts and Price were still on Red Sox’s selection and wondered where they should report when the camp is opened this week: Phoenix or Fort Myers?

The news was mixed about exactly what was going on, with the Minnesota Star Tribune reporting for the first time that the Twins stopped the deal because the Sox is asking for another prospect from Graterol, whose medicines are said to be uncomfortable felt. Reports from different media have confirmed the decision of the Twins. Then other reports contradicted it.

This mess gets confusing every hour.

This is the most striking part of the entire test: the Red Sox don’t know what they want.

There is increasing speculation in the industry that they are not withdrawing from the deal because they suddenly feel different about Graterol’s medical information, but for other reasons.

Some think it’s because the Red Sox didn’t like the public response when the deal was announced Tuesday.

What the hell did they think would happen when they traded the franchise’s first MVP since Dustin Pedroia?

That of course is not an easy pill for fans to swallow. Even if it was the right move – bets are not worth the contract he will sign next winter and the Sox are not good enough to compete in 2020 – it takes people time to sit down with the difficult reality of watching their favorite player take off his Sox uniform and start wearing Dodger blue.

But it wasn’t just the fans who seemed undeniable and rightly upset. Many of the industrial reactions on Wednesday were negative, in general the Sox did not get a great return.

Baseball’s first reporter, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, said on Saturday that the Sox felt pressure from ownership that was not satisfied with the public reaction to the Betts trade. Now it can fall apart.

This is the kind of PR circus that this team has followed for almost a decade.

Graterol’s agent, Scott Boras, hinted when he told the Globe: “It becomes clear why a transaction has a hiccup. There can be various reasons. I’m just saying that the reason is not Brusdar’s health. “

At the Herald we were told by a senior executive of the National League that the Sox was doing ‘pretty well’, but understandably got less talent because of the excessive salaries the Sox had lost.

Yes, it was a salary payment. It was also a smart baseball movement.

Verdugo and Graterol, while coming with their own risks and baggage, have All-Star potential. They are under team control for five and six years respectively. The Sox was able to reset their luxury taxes and go all-in next season to assemble the next championship team for 2021 and beyond.

We have made those points over and over again.

But many understandably disagreed.

And now it seems that the Red Sox are so stunned by the disagreement that they are trying to withdraw from a deal that made them feel good about five days earlier.

Imagine Betts and Price, supposedly on the move, returning to the camp on Wednesday and preparing for a team that tried to trade for them.

Then the Sox goes over the luxury tax threshold again and faces 2021 without financial flexibility, without resetting the tax system and with large fines in store if they choose to cancel large contracts and try to win in 2021.

While the agricultural system remains fairly infertile.

It doesn’t sound like a winning recipe.

If the Sox have a better prospect than Graterol of the Dodgers, good for them. But it remains silly to think that they suddenly realized that Graterol does not look like a starter and now wants more in return.

It’s hard to blame the Twins for going backwards. The Dodgers still want to get this done.

Of course they do that. They are dealing with a Red Sox team that has no direction.

