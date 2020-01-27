Does this classic story point to the greatest twist in Series 12?

Fugitive of the Judoon was an episode full of surprises, including one that could shake up Doctor Who’s entire mythology. But does a classic Tom Baker story have a hint of this twist? (Spoilers follow.)

If you haven’t watched the last episode of Doctor Who, stop reading now. Fugitive of the Judoon had an incredible twist, and we’re not even talking about the return of a certain beloved character. If you haven’t watched the episode yet and are interested in spoilers, stop reading now.

After the spoiler warning is cleared, we talk about Jo Martin’s surprise role. While she was initially recognized as the Ruth Clayton pre-broadcast, Fugitive of the Judoon’s shocking ending gave us the phrase that she was actually a doctor disguised in human form.

There’s only one problem. It’s not that this isn’t a doctor that we haven’t seen before. It is that she is a doctor who, to our knowledge, simply cannot exist. Martin’s doctor comes from a time when Gallifrey still existed and she didn’t even recognize the sonic screwdriver. So it is more likely that it comes from the doctor’s past than from its future. Except that the doctor doesn’t recognize her.

So, what’s up? Are there incarnations of the doctor that we know nothing about? Interestingly, this is not the first time that the idea was suggested by pre-Hartnell doctors in the series itself.

The brain of Morbius

In the classic series The Brain of Morbius, the fourth doctor and Sarah Jane are sent to the planet Karn by the Time Lords. (Fans who are only familiar with the New Series can still recognize the name of the planet, since the Karn sisterhood has contributed significantly to the eighth doctor regenerating in the main episode The Night of the Doctor.)

It doesn’t take long for the doctor to find out that Morbius – one of the most dangerous time lords in Gallifreyan’s history – is still alive. Now any comic book fan who hopes Morbius will turn out to be a vampire will be disappointed, although he certainly has a strong influence from a classic monster. In this case less Dracula and more Frankenstein.

Since most of his body has crumbled, only Morbius’ brain survived. To help him get a new body, his main successor – the mad scientist Dr. Solon (because of course this story has a mad scientist) – a body for Morbius from the corpses of different races. What we get is a pretty horrible-looking monster made up of different parts.

The Morbius doctors

Towards the end of the story, Doctor Morbius challenges an exciting competition. As they wage their psychic struggle, we see images of past incarnations for both.

Now we come to the crucial point in history. Because we don’t just see the faces of the last three incarnations of the doctor. We also see faces that we don’t recognize. Many, many faces, actually.

There is a theory that these were the faces of Morbius, but to be honest it is clearly not the intention. Morbius says the following in this crucial sequence:

How long have you been living? … Back! Back to your beginning!

Important members of the production team were involved in all of these unknown faces. One such member – producer Philip Hinchcliffe – even confirms the original intent for these faces at the time in A History of the Universe by Lance Parkin:

It is true to say that I tried to imply that William Hartnell was not the first doctor.

Retcon

Note that this story was published a year before The Deadly Assassin – the story that set the thirteen rules of life for the series. Not surprisingly, other production teams wanted as many lives as possible, so the Morbius Doctors were silently ignored. When we saw The First Doctor in The Twentieth Anniversary, The Five Doctors, he described himself as “the original” doctor.

But what if there is more to it? What if Jo Martin’s new incarnation really comes before one of the doctors we know? If Chris Chibnall made the greatest retcon in Doctor Who history, he would definitely miss a trick if he didn’t at least recognize the Morbius Doctors.

Of course, this is just wild speculation. As previously mentioned, there could be other explanations for this new incarnation. For now, we have to wait and see what this explanation really is.

