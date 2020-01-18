Does this face recognition startup endanger everyone’s privacy?

Tech startup Clearview AI provides law enforcement and private security services with access to a huge database, which is cause for concern for data protection advocates.

Face recognition had become a growing part of contemporary life, from social media to international travel. And there is an amenity that can be appealing: face recognition can cause previously time-consuming tasks to be done quickly, so we can do other things that we may find more fun.

That is the good part. The bad part? Face recognition could lead society to a point where privacy is gone. This is illustrated by a new report from Kashmir Hill below The New York Times on the technology launch Clearview AI. Hill describes the founder of Clearview AI, Hoan Ton-That, as someone who

invented a tool that allows you to remain anonymous on the street and has made it available to hundreds of law enforcement agencies, from local Florida police officers to the FBI. and the Department of Homeland Security.

Clearview AI was cited in this report, for example, about the arrest of a Florida shoplifting suspect. How did you do that? According to Seminole County officials, the suspect’s tattoo, shown in a surveillance video, matched one on Facebook.

The Times reports that “over 600 law enforcement agencies started using Clearview last year.” Also in the mix: private security companies that also work with Clearview AI.

There are a number of reasons to beware of this: face recognition technology itself has come under fire for its flawed methodology. Someone with access to a database like Clearview AI could use it for malicious purposes Times The article also points out that there are questions about the security of the corporate database.

Law enforcement officials have advocated this, but technology has encouraged caution from others. Al Gidari, a professor at Stanford Law School, said that Times“It is creepy what they are doing, but there will be many more of these companies. There is no monopoly on mathematics.” This is a worrying prediction for those concerned with data protection.

