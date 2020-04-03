Does wearing a mask in public help slow the spread of COVID-19? Signs point to yes

CHICAGO >> For weeks, officials from the White House at City Hall in Chicago told people that wearing a face mask in public is not necessary as the novel coronet spreads – and that it could even cause more harm than good.

But other countries have taken a different route, especially some Asian nations – including South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore – where mask wearing has become common practice. In Europe, the Czech Republic has come so far as to require people to wear masks when they venture into their homes. Public health authorities in these nations resist using widespread masks to limit the scope of outbreaks, or “flattening the curve” in pandemic languages.

Medical professionals are taking notice, and some are now pressing for more commonly worn masks. Writing in the British medical journal The Lancet, a group of scientists suggested that “universal use of masks could be considered if material permits.”

The supply issue is key, especially amid a serious shortage of masks used by front-line medical workers in the United States. Advocates say they are not encouraging people to buy special N95 respirator masks or even regular surgical masks. Clean, homemade cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth will do the trick, they say.

“I think everyone uses masks, it would reduce the amount of transmission of the virus,” said Doctor. Rahul Khare, CEO of the Innovative Express Immediate Care Facility in Chicago. “By putting a face mask on your nose and mouth, you are reducing the amount of virus particles and therefore reducing transmission rates.”

Khare said he wants government authorities to change gears and advises people to wear masks if they are to leave their homes. The Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting new advice on the subject, while President Donald Trump has said it may not be a bad idea.

But the science is not conclusive, and the opinion of the Coronavirus task force president, who works with the CDC to make recommendations, are not unanimous.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams this week has consistently expressed deep reservations during a “Fox & Friends” television appearance. And even those who advocate wearing masks don’t want people to feel like they can ignore orders to stay home if they use a mask.

However, medical opinions and government advice appear to have changed.

After discouraging people early in the pandemic from hoarding masks that are in short supply and badly needed by medical personnel, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said “we’re thinking about” advising people to wear masks.

“I wouldn’t discourage people from wearing masks, and in fact I think there is some evidence that it can be effective,” Pritzker said.

Dr. Allison Arwady, director of the Chicago Department of Public Health, also began to soften her earlier stance that masks won’t help much and may even cause people to touch their faces more often – a big no-no given the highly contagious nature of viruses the.

Arwady says new studies have concluded that some people infected with the new coronaviruses have no symptoms. But they can still spread the virus, make others sick, and wearing a mask could reduce that risk, he said.

“We will continue to make changes to our recommendations if we think it is necessary,” he said on Wednesday. “Stay tuned.”

He made his comments at a news conference called Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who quickly stepped up the microphone to make sure people understand that even if the advice changes, people should still try to stay at home, washing their hands often. and do not leave absolutely. home if they feel sick.

“I don’t want people to think that the mask makes them invincible, because it’s not,” Lightfoot said. “I don’t want people to be deceiving themselves that simply because you wear a mask you are fine going out and not practicing any of the other advice that goes along with that.”

Asked why the council is moving, Khare and other experts say authorities were initially afraid of people buying up medical-grade masks. They also worried about fear of sowing, he said.

The potential potential of the high-quality masks – like the N95 respirator masks the world is learning a lot about these days – is indeed a concern, said Doctor. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Hospitals can’t even find the damn masks,” he said, calling the lack “a national shame and embarrassment.”

Khare said he does not suggest that people go out and buy quality medical masks, but rather that they should fashion their own. While not as protective as masks used in hospitals and clinics, homemade fabric versions could still be reduced to spreading the virus. “Bandanas, fabrics, everything you put on your nose and mouth,” Khare said.

As the idea of ​​wearing a spread mask, many businesses and groups began posting tutorials on how to make masks at home. Some groups have begun coordinating efforts to sew homemade masks.

The idea of ​​wearing a mask, Murphy says, is not to protect oneself but to protect others.

“Originally, we didn’t recommend that because it doesn’t protect the person wearing the mask from becoming infected,” Murphy said. “What the mask does is protect the people around you in case you are infected and don’t know it.”

“People are thinking, ‘I have the mask, I’m not going to get it,'” Murphy added. “That’s not why you wear the mask. You wear the mask because you can have it and give it to someone else.”

And the days of trying to avoid fear of the population are over, Khare said.

“We’re here and we know what this virus is doing now,” said Khare, adding that he believes wearing a mask also provides some protection against becoming infected. “And looking at the science, I think it’s clear that the risks of wearing masks are very low, and the benefits of wearing masks are very high.”