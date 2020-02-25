dog-battling-cancer-diagnosis-becomes-honorary-pasco-county-firefighter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of Pasco County Fire Rescue made a dog’s day after letting him become an honorary firefighter following a recent cancer diagnosis.

Oswald, who is affectionately known as Oswald the Great, is an elderly shelter dog from Pasco County Animal Services. He was recently given three months to live following his cancer diagnosis hopes to complete his “bucket list”.

Oswald is not letting the tough diagnosis let him down. And a heartwarming reception given to him and his foster parent by Pasco Fire Station #16 is helping. They let the energetic pup become an honorary member of the department.

You can learn more about Oswald and his bucket list on his Facebook page.

