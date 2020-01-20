Dog rescued from the Oregon Cliff

Teamwork saves a puppy stuck on a cliff

by: Sheridan Kowta

Posted: jan 20, 2020 / 5:48 am PST / Updated: jan 20, 2020 / 05:57 pST

PORTLAND, Oregon (KOIN) – Two dogs were rescued on Beaver Creek Lane in Gresham this weekend.

A concerned citizen reported an assistant to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office after hearing the dogs in distress.

One dog was easy to rescue, but the second was stranded nearly 50 feet along a cliff next to a waterfall.

Gresham Fire, Multnomah County Animal Services and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to rescue the second puppy on Sunday, assembling a high-angle rope system that lowered a lifeguard to the edge. They were able to catch the dog, put it in a pillowcase for the safe return.

The dog was recovered – cold, but ultimately unharmed.

After safely returning to the edge of the cliff, a firefighter unpacks the rescued dog from inside a pillowcase. (Courtesy of Gresham Fire)

After a successful rescue, the agencies posted on Twitter to share the good news!

A big THANK YOU to @GreshamFire ​​and MultCoAnimalServices for helping rescue 2 dogs on Beaver Creek Lane in Gresham. Last night, a concerned citizen reported our assistant after hearing dogs in distress. Unfortunately, we were unable to access the second before today. pic.twitter.com/XNOapc4CVj

– Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 15, 2019

