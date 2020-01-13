Dog rescues man from robbery suspect who followed him home from bank

Loading...

HOUSTON, Texas – A neighbor’s dog is known to have helped stop a violent robbery after a man was followed home from the bank in northeast Houston.

The victim, Jose Hernandez, 55, said he did not see the suspect approach him on the sidewalk or in the car that had followed him home from the bank. But a neighbor’s security camera recorded the incident, including the dog’s heroic action.

“A guy came up behind me and said, ‘Control your dog,'” said Hernandez.

Ace is a small dog that belongs to a neighbor, but with a strong protective instinct and a nose for malicious people.

“Then he said, ‘Give me the money,'” said Hernandez.

When he refused, he was pushed into a drainage ditch.

“He tore my shirt and took an envelope with money,” said Hernandez.

Ace literally stayed on the heels of the suspect. “He didn’t let go of his pants leg.”

Hernandez said he tried to fight, which was difficult because a car accident years ago left his leg and arm weak. But since he was on his back in the ditch, he was able to prevent the suspect from running away with most of his money.

This type of theft is known as “ jugging ”, that is, when a bank customer withdraws money and is targeted, with surveillance inside the bank. . An accomplice then follows the intended victim who is waiting in a vehicle.

The suspect is told who to follow and what type of car he is driving.

“I’m fine, I was not injured and I still have most of the money,” said Hernandez.

He swears to be more careful in the future, but the real hero, he says, is Ace.

“It helped scare him, and he helped me save myself,” he said, stroking the little burrow mix.

Ace will receive additional treats.

