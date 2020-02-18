[Dog stolen from pet shop in Fox Valley Shopping mall]

A puppy dog was stolen from a pet store very last 7 days in west suburban Aurora.

Employees discovered the Shih Tzu dog had been taken from its cage involving 7 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Furry Infants store in the Fox Valley Mall, Aurora law enforcement explained.

The one-thirty day period-previous brown and white puppy dog, which is truly worth $three,400, is about the dimensions of a person’s hand and weighs a few pounds, police claimed.

Everyone with info about the pet dog is questioned to get in touch with Aurora law enforcement at 630-256-5500.

