Dog stolen from Sherman Oaks home finds owner

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A dog that was stolen from a Sherman Oaks home during a burglary last week has found its owner.

Last Friday, Stella, a 4-year-old labradoodle, was the most precious asset stolen from Barbara Goodhill’s home.

“She probably trusted when they took her,” said Goodhill. “She is just a bundle of joy and spirit and I guess too friendly for her own good.”

Goodhill toured his neighborhood by posting flyers and offering a $ 500 reward, no questions asked, for Stella’s return.

On Tuesday morning, Stella was brought to an animal services clinic in Downey by a man who said the dog was following him. The man left without providing more information.

Her microchip was scanned and she found Goodhill Tuesday morning.

The police still want to speak to two people who are considered to be interested in the burglary.

Shortly after the burglary on Friday evening, two men came to the VCA Advanced Care Center in Lawndale and attempted to drop her off.

The staff told them they didn’t accept wanderers, but they scanned Stella for a microchip. This triggered an alert with the company that installed the chip, Home Again, which let Goodhill know that his dog had been scanned at the center.

The scan also frightened the two men who fled the center with the dog.

The LAPD continues to investigate and review the surveillance video of suspects from the veterinary hospital.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.