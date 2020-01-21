Dog with “strange looking” eyes gets a home after becoming famous online

An abandoned female in the United States, whose eyes were classified as “weird looking”, has finally found a home after her story went viral online.

The husky named Jubilee was brought to a New Jersey shelter by a breeder a few years ago who said he couldn’t sell her because of her looks.

The four-year-old dog has a congenital eyelid problem, reports Fox News.

The anniversary was rejected by potential owners for years because of their “strange looking” eyes. (Husky House, Facebook)

The Husky House shelter said they had had problems finding a home for the anniversary over the years.

That changed, however, when Husky House published a Facebook post that shared Jubilee’s story.

The post, which was written from the perspective of the anniversary, has been shared by 47,000 users since last week.

“Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look that way,” the post said.

“I wish I was beautiful so someone would like me to be their dog.

“I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at my looks.

“Nobody wants a funny looking sled dog? I wish I had my own family that could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

Husky House was flooded with offers to add anniversary after the post, and in an update, the shelter shared some good news.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the anniversary story. She has found her home forever with former adoptive children from Husky House and is connecting her new furry siblings in a wonderful new life!” Husky House wrote.