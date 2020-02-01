Dogs and cats are said to have been thrown from apartments in China over fears of a coronavirus

WARNING: DESTROYING CONTENT

Cats and dogs are said to have been thrown from tours of China after rumors circulated that the animals had spread the coronavirus.

A dog was found dead after being thrown from a building in the Heyuan Guohe Garden in Tianjin City, Hebei Province, China.

Local media reports that the pooch was thrown from the upper floors of a building at 4 a.m. and that it broke the sun roof of a car before ending up on the ground.

Reports say the noise of the dog hitting the car woke up the neighbors as it sounded like a tire explosion.

They then found the dog lying dead on the ground with its blood staining the bricks.

The owner of the dog has not been identified, while the owner of the vehicle is waiting for the police to appoint them so that they can receive compensation for the damage caused to the car.

Reports also indicate that five cats were thrown to death in the city of Shanghai, with locals believing they were pets because they had smooth, clean fur. Their owner has not been identified.

The incidents occur after Dr. Li Lanjuan said in an interview with Chinese central television, “If animals come into contact with suspect patients, they should be quarantined.”

However, a local media outlet called Zhibo China has changed its words to “cats and dogs can spread the coronavirus”.

The rumor spread quickly shortly after Zhibo China posted it on the social media platform Weibo.

The official China Global Television Network Weibo account has attempted to stop the rumor.

“There is no evidence that pets such as cats and dogs can contract the new coronavirus,” the World Health Organization said in response to people’s concerns on Wednesday. recent virus epidemic, the organization suggested washing hands with soap and water to prevent other germs from spreading between humans and animals, “he said.

“We hope the police can find the cool-headed keepers of these poor animals as soon as possible,” Keith Guo, PETA Asia press officer for China, told Asia Wire.

“In fact, it is the dirty factories, slaughterhouses and meat markets that threaten the health of every human being on the planet by providing fertile ground for deadly diseases like coronavirus, SARS, avian flu, etc. “

CORONAVIRUS STANDARDS

The deadly pandemic has already killed 259 people in China, with shocking photographs emerging that show the bodies of the victims lying on the streets of Wuhan, where the epidemic is believed to have originated.

It is estimated that some 11,800 people are now infected and that cases have been confirmed in at least 20 countries, including 10 in Australia.

A fourth case of coronavirus has just been confirmed in Victoria after a woman in her twenties fell ill two days after her return last Saturday from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

She was not contagious on her return flight to Victoria and is recovering in isolation, while authorities await 13 more test results for respiratory illness.

Strict quarantine measures have been put in place around the world, with people exposed to the virus facing a two-week isolation period in countries like the United States.

The United States has also decided to temporarily ban foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, while Americans returning from China will be allowed to enter the country, but will need to be control in certain ports of entry and will have to undertake 14 days of self-control – screening to ensure that they do not present a health risk.

Those returning from Hubei Province, the center of the epidemic, will be subject to compulsory quarantine for up to 14 days.

