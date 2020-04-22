Dogs can endure extreme separation anxiety after lifting the block

Some dogs may be worried after lifting the block (Photo: Getty)

Spending every minute of the day with a man is every dog’s dream.

But when the coronavirus blockade ends, the fangs will have to return to “normal life” without constant company – which can lead to problems.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgi trainer talked about how dogs can feel “extreme separation anxiety” after blocking because they have become too dependent on people.

In an interview with The Times, Dr. Roger Mugford – an animal psychologist abused by the royal family – explained: “With so much time spent with the family, dogs are building a huge reservoir of excessive dependence that can cause them to suffer when moms and fathers suddenly return to work and the children go back to school.

He says animals can show this anxiety in many ways – from chewing furniture, barking, going to the toilet inside, or, in more serious cases, “self-harm.”

Dr. Mugford advises that the best way to prepare for blockage is to get used to short breaks – it can only take 30 minutes to start with.

He also suggests placing a webcam at home to see how your dog reacts when left alone.

But animals are not the only ones who enjoy company.

Growing anxiety over the global pandemic, many of us are turning to our four-legged friends for emotional support and comfort. Adoption of pets as a result of coronavirus has also increased.

Dr Mugford says it is important to prepare animals for life after being blocked, because many people will be “shocked” after lifting restrictions.

Insists that separation periods – from small to larger to ejaculations – be the best way to prepare them.

Rachel Casey, Director of Dog Behavior and Research at the Dogs Trust, agrees that blocking can cause anxiety problems in dogs. Calls on people to try to prepare their animals for “normal life”.

She said: “Now is the time to act to avoid future problems – and it’s easy.

“Just remember to include time outside the dog every day to help him cope alone – it can be separated from you by a child’s door or gate for an hour or two while working or studying at the children’s home.

“By organizing your dog’s day, separating it from time, play, exercise, other activities (such as giving a toy filled with food) and quiet times, you can make sure that your dog retains the ability to deal with various aspects of” normal “life when you go to him we will return. “

