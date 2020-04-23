SAN FRANCISCO >> Four months after a misguided San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for stolen dogs, a blue-eyed Australian mini shepherd was found and the two met Tuesday.

Emilie Talermo, 31, said she received a call Monday from an animal shelter in Palmdale, which is about 370 miles away in Southern California, telling someone she had just dropped off a dog with a microchip connected to her phone number .

To make sure it was his 6-year-old dog, Jackson, Talermo asked the shelter to send his picture.

“As soon as I saw them, I burst into water. It was him!” Talermo said.

Talermo launched a search on December 14, when the dog with white, black, and gray fur and bright blue eyes came from outside a supermarket in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood.

He set up a website, www.bringjacksonhome.com, where he offered a $ 7,000 reward, “no questions asked,” and even opened an account for the sweet-faced Tinder dog. He also hired a plane to fly a banner with the search website about San Francisco and Oakland.

Friends and strangers helped by sharing on social media her fun finding her dog, distributing thousands of flyers and photos of the dog and sending emails to vets across the country asking them to be on the lookout.

On Monday, friends in Santa Monica drove to Palmdale to pick Jackson. Talermo was able to drive himself to Southern California, but the San Francisco police Department Detective assigned in his case offered to drive to Santa Monica and bring Jackson back home.

The officer arrived in San Francisco with Jackson early Tuesday and left the dog out of a crate for a reunion with Talermo full of laughter, squeals and wiggles, a video of the meetings after four months apart showed.

The sooner didn’t say who dropped Jackson from those who had him eat him well because he came home a little chunkier and doesn’t seem “too traumatized,” Talermo said.

The meetings came at the perfect time: Talermo will move out of San Francisco this weekend and will go home to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Once he is safe to travel again, he plans to live in Portugal, he said.

For now, she enjoys having Jackson home.

“He died big, he was snoring. Talermo said he was basking in the sun in our yard.

“I didn’t sleep at all, I was with my eyes closed, smiling. I’m just happy to bring it back into my life,” she said.