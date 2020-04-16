Dogs may be able to sniff the coronavirus super spreader

Finding a virus carrier, especially a symptom-free carrier, is one of the biggest hurdles to tackling a pandemic.

But what if the dog could do that? Scientists in London say dogs can actually revolutionize the hunt for COVID-19 by sniffing the subtle odors the virus produces when they are in the human body. The School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London is crowdfunding a project to train dogs and detect healthy individuals who are not yet aware of their career. If the project is successful, animal detectives may be active throughout Britain by summer.

“It’s a very early stage,” says James Logan, head of the Disease Control Department at LSHTM. “We know that the sickness has a scent [including respiratory illnesses such as influenza] and that those scents are actually quite different. It is very likely that COVID-19 has a particular odor, and If so, I’m sure the dog can learn and detect the smell. “

Dogs with a highly developed sense of smell are already being used to diagnose many medical conditions, including Parkinson’s disease and some types of cancer. LSHTM itself has already trained animals, which Labrador and Cocker Spaniel tend to be particularly suitable for, to detect malaria. According to the center, their success rate is far above the WHO standards required.

If the project is successful, you can deploy dogs to screen hospital and nursing home staff, and once your normal trip resumes, sniff out unconscious carriers at airports and train stations. Dogs that can screen thousands of people a day can be an important tool for quickly and safely returning to normal life.

