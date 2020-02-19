Michael Flynn pleaded guilty a lot more than two decades in the past but has managed to forestall actually staying sentenced. He fired his lawful crew, hired a new law firm, is making an attempt to withdraw his responsible plea – and now his new law firm is coming out with a new guide. All even though Flynn’s sentencing has been delayed frequently.

“CONVICTION Machine: Standing Up to Federal Prosecutorial Abuse,” by Flynn legal professional Sidney Powell and Harvey A. Silverglate, is thanks out March 17.

The guide goes Deep State challenging, judging by a push release from its publisher, Experience Publications (its tagline: “Books For Good Conservatives‎”):

CONVICTION Machine also demonstrates that Individuals have recently witnessed the unparalleled abuse of our federal law enforcement organizations, primarily the FBI and the Division of Justice, to focus on the opposition political prospect, morphing into an exertion to cripple President Donald Trump upon his unpredicted election in 2016.

But most notably the e-book, or at minimum its advertising and marketing marketing campaign, ties it all tightly to Powell’s defense of Flynn (emphasis mine):

Powell is now in the center of litigation involving President Trump’s former nationwide security advisor, Michael T. Flynn, who was bludgeoned into a guilty plea by the conviction machine though evidence of his innocence, set up, and wrongful prosecution was withheld.

Flynn’s sentencing has been postponed indefinitely though the courtroom considers his ask for to withdraw his guilty plea.