Doing work Men’s Club: Gorilla, Manchester – dwell evaluation

Performing Men’s Club

Manchester Gorilla

13th February 2020

Live Evaluation

Sonically charged and shot by means of with political discourse, Doing work Men’s Club exhibit self-assurance and brutality in staggering proportions, giving succour for the disenchanted and disfranchised. Tonight is a searing attack on the senses.

Part of the emerging Calderfornia pantheon, the band are carving a swathe by means of the destitute guitar band landscape. Increasing further than their regional coterie, a sprinkling of releases and consistent gigging have earnt countrywide acclamations. They are accomplishing it the outdated way.

Occasionally nevertheless, the previous approaches are the finest. Originating from the Calder Valley, a very first listen would trace their musical origins lie someplace among Sheffield and Manchester. The electro scene of the previous and the publish-punk behemoths of the latter. Closer inspection reveals them wading by means of deeper ponds. ‘Bad Blood’, spills pools of bass delivered with a wired intensity that proffers a nod to Liquid crystal display Soundsystem, although the glittering ‘White Rooms and People’, displays early Suicide. It is this demonstrable means to glide very easily across genres that can make them stand out.

At the centre of it all is Syd Minsky-Sargeant. He is irresistible. Descending the Pennine Moors, he evokes a brooding Heathcote. Mairead O’Connor offers the fantastic laconic foil. It all would make for persuasive viewing.

The sanguine ‘Cook a Coffee’ takes a vitriolic swipe at Andrew Neill, while ‘John Cooper Clarke’ is blistering, its opening salvos punctured by Syd’s demonic forays into the viewers. ‘Angel’ a blowtorch of shear white warmth, lacerates torsos leaving the viewers bewildered and disorientated. ‘Teeth’ supplies an inexorable climax. “I see grit in your teeth” spits Syd, reverberating by a wall of visceral opinions.

Then it’s all around.

Large.

Words and image by Steve Turner