DOJ acknowledged that 2 of 4 FISA warrants to monitor Carter Page were invalid

The Justice Department admitted in December that two of the four FBI surveillance warrants to electronically monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were invalid, according to a declassified Foreign Intelligence Oversight Tribunal order released Thursday.

On January 7, James Boasberg, presiding judge of the US FISA Court, wrote that the DOJ had assessed in his court filings last month that “if not earlier, the predictions were insufficient to establish a probable cause to believe that [Carter] Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power “in the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia.

Therefore, Boasberg wrote: “[l] The Court understands that the government has concluded, taking into account significant inaccuracies and omissions, that the authorizations of the Court in file numbers 17-375 and 17-679 do not were not valid, ”referring to two of the FISA guarantees.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz discovered in December that, although the FBI did not launch its Trump-Russia probe and monitored Page out of political bias against President Donald Trump, the agency committed “to many fundamental and fundamental errors ”in the FISA application process.

