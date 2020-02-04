DOJ, AGs meet at Google Antitrust Probe

divide

On Tuesday (February 4), U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials will meet with prosecutors general officials to investigate Google’s collective investigation, sources said. Officials from up to seven states – including Texas – will attend an afternoon meeting in Washington DC with representatives of the Federal Trade Commission, the DOJ, and the House Justice Committee.

In recent years, the DOJ and nearly every attorney general have repeatedly investigated whether Google has violated antitrust laws regarding advertising regulations, search engine settings, and the company’s popular Android operating system. President Donald Trump and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders criticized the company’s business practices.

Other technology giants – including Amazon, Apple, and Facebook – have also been under investigation by federal and state authorities after smaller Internet companies complained that the larger organizations were exploiting their market size to harass them.

As PYMNTS reported last week, this Washington, DC meeting could result in both state and federal agencies pooling their efforts to regulate Google more effectively. The discussion between government officials is primarily focused on whether Google’s online search is unfair and whether Google’s popular Android operating system has significant monopolistic potential.

So far, the federal and state governments have not exchanged data on their simultaneous multiple examinations.

In 2019, attorneys general from 48 U.S. states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico officially launched an investigation into Google. Despite the research, Google’s parent companies Alphabet and Facebook typically had higher stock quotes on the US stock exchanges.

