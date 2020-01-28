DOJ denies Bolton and Barr discussed Trump’s “personal favors” to autocratic leaders

Early Tuesday morning, the Justice Department rejected the New York Times report on the unpublished manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton, which contained an explosive account of Bolton’s conversation with Attorney General Bill Barr.

According to the Times, Bolton wrote that he had told Barr that he feared President Donald Trump would grant personal favors to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, two authoritarian leaders whom Trump has often praised.

Barr then allegedly expressed concern over how Trump’s friendship with the two leaders gave the impression that he exercised “undue influence”, according to the Times, on DOJ polls of companies in Turkey and in China.

Justice Department spokesman Kerri Kupec said in a statement that although the DOJ had not read the manuscript, the Times had “grossly distorted” the conversation between the two Trump officials.

“There has been no discussion of” personal favors “or” undue influence “on the investigations, nor has Attorney General Barr said that the president’s conversations with foreign leaders were inappropriate “said Kupec.

“If that’s really what Mr. Bolton wrote, it seems that he attributes to Attorney General Barr his own opinions – opinions with which Attorney General Bill Barr does not agree,” he said. she continued.