A group from the Department of Justice has reviewed conditions in federal prisons plagued by the coronavirus, where 16 inmates have died in the past month and when infections for inmates and officers continue to occur throughout the system, a judicial authority said Thursday.

A group of attorney William Barr’s senior advisors has conducted personal inspections of the most affected units in Louisiana, Ohio and North Carolina. A virtual inspection was planned for the facility in Lompoc, California, in which 69 prisoners and 22 people have been infected, said the official, who is not allowed to comment publicly.

Barr has also asked the Prime Minister of Justice, Michael Horowitz, to help with the review launched late last week.

The Low Security Institute in Oakdale, Louisiana, has reported six deaths; five prisoners assigned to Elkton, Ohio Prison, have died; In Butner, North Carolina, four have died; and one in San Pedro, California.

At least 449 prisoners and 280 workers have been infected in an office system with 122 facilities.

There was no immediate timetable for completing the review, and the official said Barr remained confident in the agency’s current management in the face of long severe staff shortages.

Just two months ago, Barr appointed Michael Carvajal, the current director of the Federal Prison Bureau, as a permanent change of leadership after the August suicide of accused sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein.

Career prison officer Carvajal, who served as deputy director, rose to the top to succeed Kathleen Hawk Sawyer. Barr had appointed Hawk Sawyer to serve as director the days after Epstein was found dead on a cell in his Manhattan prison, a call to dismantle the nation’s largest prison system across the office.

As part of Barr’s review, the inspection team met with local health authorities in the surrounding communities at each location to assess the broader impact of the disease outbreaks.

Earlier this month, Barr ordered the rapid release of prisoners home for childbirth in difficult facilities in Oakdale, Elkton and Danburg, Connecticut, where the infections had been at the peak.

“We need to move with the broadcast when using home content as needed to move vulnerable inmates from these facilities,” Barr said.

Oakdale prison attorneys have challenged the release of hundreds of prisoners, arguing that the government has not progressed fast enough.