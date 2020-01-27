DOJ to review liability law for large tech companies

divide

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently hosting a federal law review workshop that primarily frees websites from violations of anything their users post on their platforms, government sources told news stations on Friday (January 24). The information reported that such a workshop was scheduled for February, while a government source said no date was set.

A source from the United States government told Reuters that the DOJ is gathering a wide range of groups concerned to assess the fate of Section 230 in the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Invited parties include industry representatives, members of Congress, and people from President Donald Trump’s cabinet.

The law gave big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube the freedom to allow all types of posts on their websites without paying attention to illegal or offensive content. However, Republican and Democratic lawmakers recommended that Congress revise Section 230 so that tech companies could be held responsible and sued more often.

Some Republicans fear that Section 230 may prevent them from taking action against online platforms that delete conservative political content. Some Democrats have raised concerns that the law will let big tech off the hook because it stores misleading and radical material.

In December, a speech by Attorney General William Barr pointed out that the DOJ “is examining Section 230 and its scope” because “many fear that Section 230 immunity will go well beyond what Congress originally intended”. Barr went on to say that Section 230 has allowed platforms “to be completely exempt from monitoring their platforms while selectively blocking or removing third-party speech, including political speech, and with impunity.”

However, there are legal experts who fear that the change to section 230 would impair freedom of expression on the Internet.

The director of the Freedom of Speech Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology, Emma Llansó, told the news that she had received an invitation from the DOJ to “public panels and private meetings” meetings. Two said they had received no information about the timing, participants or format of the event.

The DOJ said in November that its antitrust review of big tech companies could go beyond this scope and affect areas that include consumer protection, public security, and privacy. The DOJ’s efforts are intended to reflect the White House’s desire to contain the power of technology companies.

