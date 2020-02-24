[Doja Cat Drops Nude Pic + Even Lil Nas X Thinks She Broke The World-wide-web: “U Won”]

By
Kay Koch
-
[doja-cat-drops-nude-pic-+-even-lil-nas-x-thinks-she-broke-the-world-wide-web:-“u-won”]

Rap entertainer Doja Cat is bringing new indicating to thirst trapping. The hip-hop star has stunned social media with a jaw-dropping new nude pic.

Massive Points: On Sunday, Doja hit up her Instagram website page with an Web breaking-worthy NSFW shot.

OMG… @DojaCat truly just went there….. #SOHH #SOHHNews #NSFW #OMG #LilNasXReactionTho… #BreaktheInternet pic.twitter.com/cROjfcghQc

— SOHH (@sohh) February 24, 2020

Large-Key Aspects: Hours prior, Doja shared some additional photos from the identical dressing space.

Perspective this publish on Instagram

Really don’t search at my nails. Do look at my hairline. 💇‍♀️ by @tokyostylez

A article shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

Wait around, There is Extra: A few times ago, Cat hit up her social media internet pages to flex her big modeling plans to the masses.

See this article on Instagram

in Hawaii punching the sky at this weather rn / @fashionnova 🌴 @tylerart 📸 + ✂️🎀 @tokyostylez

A submit shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

View this submit on Instagram

@fashionnova + 📸 @tylerart

A article shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

Before You Go: Recently, Doja introduced her flashy and shade af new “Boss B*tch” audio online video premiere.