DOJ’s Position and Trump’s Impeachment Argument “Cannot Be Reconciled,” Says House Counsel

The president keeps contradicting his own Justice Department, the House of Representatives best lawyer in another court case said Tuesday, highlighting the opposing positions of the Trump administration.

“(We) are writing to inform the Court of statements made by counsel for President Trump during the removal of the Senate which contradict the DOJ’s main argument in this matter,” wrote counsel for the House, Douglas Letter.

The record was part of a series of letters relating to two cases: one case seeks to force the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn before the House Judiciary Committee, despite an order from the President; another seeks grand jury material from the Mueller probe.

The contradiction comes down to this: in the Senate recall trial, Trump’s defense team argued against the charge of “obstructing Congress” against him by saying that the courts, not the recall process, are the proper place to prosecute witnesses and documentary evidence that Trump prevented from reaching Congressional investigators. In short, the evidence must be argued in court.

But in court, in the grand jury cases of McGahn and Mueller, prosecutors for the Department of Justice argued for months that the disputes were political – not a suitable place for the courts. In short, evidence cannot be argued in court.

“The executive cannot play on two fronts,” the judicial committee said on Tuesday.

A similar contradiction is also underway in another case: Justice Department lawyers argued Monday in a Supreme Court brief that house subpoenas for accounting firm and Trump bank documents were illegitimate.

The letter underscored the familiar pattern in its latest file Tuesday, in the Mueller grand jury case.

President’s attorney Ken Starr said in the Monday indictment that the Senate “was not a legislative chamber in these proceedings. We are in court. We are in court, ”said Letter.

Meanwhile, he said, “the main argument of the DOJ in this case is that a trial for removal from the Senate is not” judicial proceedings “under section 6 (e) – because this article refers to legal proceedings. “

Rule 6 (e) states that documents of the grand jury may be shared “in the course of legal proceedings”. The impeachment trial is one such procedure, the Democrats argue. The Justice Department countered that this was not the case – even going so far as to say that the famous grand jury “road map” documents that were crucial to the removal of Nixon would have been hidden from Congress if the dispute over them had been reopened today.

“Because the DOJ’s position in this matter cannot be reconciled with the President’s position on the indictment, the DOJ may wish to withdraw his argument that a trial by indictment in the Senate cannot be considered a legal proceedings “, concluded the letter.

This publication has been updated.