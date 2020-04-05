Dokken’s Jon Levin Is Giving On the internet Guitar Lessons

DOKKEN guitarist Jon Levin has introduced his new net web site exactly where he will clearly show you how to engage in guitar like a pro. Go to JonLevinGuitars.com for more information.

Levin was a member of WARLOCK ahead of he joined DOKKEN in 2003.

For most of the very last couple of many years, Levin has been DOKKEN‘s lawyer, encouraging them in report label negotiations and courtroom issues.

“DOKKEN was his favourite band rising up,” Don Dokken advised the Las Vegas Solar about Jon in a 2004 interview. “He was in a band known as WARLOCK for a though, and then he went back again to legislation college and lower his hair off and became an lawyer. Then soon after 10 years he made a decision he preferred to play guitar once more, to ‘follow his bliss,” as he phone calls it.”

DOKKEN is at this time working on product on a new studio album, tentatively because of in late 2020 by way of Silver Lining Tunes, the label owned by Thomas Jensen, a single of the founders of Germany’s Wacken Open up Air festival. It will mark the group’s initial disc due to the fact 2012’s “Damaged Bones”.

DOKKEN‘s vintage lineup — Don, guitarist George Lynch, basist Jeff Pilson and drummer “Wild” Mick Brown — reunited for a limited Japanese tour in the tumble of 2016. The trek marked the 1st time in 21 a long time the four musicians experienced strike the road with each other.

A DOKKEN concert DVD focusing on the band’s reunion tour, “Return To The East Are living (2016)”, was made readily available in 2018.

Because finishing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to carry out with the group’s latest lineup — which include Levin, bassist Chris McCarvill and drummer BJ Zampa (Property OF LORDS)



