‘Dolittle’ does a lot to waste 101 minutes on the CGI fluff

MOVIE REVIEW

“Dolittle”

Rated PG. In AMC Loews Boston Common, Regal Fenway Stadium and suburban theaters.

Quality: D

After “The Lion King” and “Cats”, you would think that I had had enough of talking CG animals, and I had. This restarted “Dolittle”, the first disaster of 2020, has spoken CG animals from Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Craig Robinson and Selena Gomez. But the real problem is the speaking hero Dr. John Dolittle (a completely charmless Robert Downey Jr.). Strangely enough, the alleged Welsh accent of Dolittle sounds strange dubbed instead of spoken, making it seem less “present” than the chattering and fickle creatures of all shapes and sizes around him. What would cause the filmmakers, including Downey, the former Iron Man of the screen and the executive producer of this film, to make such a decision, if they did, is beyond me.

Welcome to Universal’s theme park version of Victorian England, where vet Dr. John Dolittle is famous because he not only heals animals, but can talk to them (do you remember the song from the 1967 cash register with Rex Harrison?). Dr. Dolittle, who has been crushed by the loss of his beloved fellow explorer and wife Lily (Kasia Smutniak) and has become a beardo hermit, lives behind the stone walls of a vast estate-like “animal sanctuary” – complete with steampunklunch machine – making him granted by Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley, in a role that requires three quarters of the time to be comatose). In opening scenes, a Dolittle-like boy named Stubbins (Harry Collett) brings a squirrel named Kevin (Robinson) who accidentally shot the boy to be healed by the doctor, awakened by his unofficial majordomo and talking macaw from his grieving excitement . called Poly (Thompson).

Dolittle and Stubbins are then called by ‘the queen herself’ (although she is comatose) to Buckingham Palace, which has lost its luster, not to mention the Sussexes, last week. In the palace, Dolittle examines the queen under the watchful eye of Lord Thomas Badgley (Jim Broadbent), who is old and therefore probably bad, and the undoubtedly bad and hugely irritating Dr. Blair Mudfly (Michael Sheen). Accompanying Dolittle to the palace are his friends the gorilla Chee-Chee (Malek), Yoshi the polar bear (Cena), who doesn’t like the cold, and Plimpton (Kumail Nanjiani), an unofficial ostrich and Dolittle’s non-horse steed of choice. In the course of the events, a sea voyage Dolittle and his company will encounter a gluttonous tiger (Fiennes) and pirate king Rassouli (Antonio Banderas, who has no idea what he is doing in this film).

Based on Hugh Lofting’s Dolittle 1922 sequel “The Voyages of Dr. Dolittle”, which I have not read and directed and co-written by Kentucky-born Stephen Gaghan, “Dolittle” strives to be a “Hobbit” -like adventure , with talking animals instead of hobbitses and a dragon voiced by the English Tony Award winner Frances de la Tour. Let’s just say that the adventures of Dolittle and his friends as they travel on a ship to find “the fruit of the tree of Eton” – or whatever – to cure the queen do not match the magical winding of Bilbo and his company in the Tolkien classic, my valuables? Wait until you get a load of the version of this story to pull the thorn out of the lion’s leg. Egad. Come back, Eddie Murphy, everything is forgiven.

(“Dolittle” contains rude humor, short language.)