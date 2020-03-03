dollar-eases-to-all-around-¥108-in-tokyo-trading

The greenback weakened to close to ¥108 in Tokyo trading Tuesday as hopes receded for concerted financial and fiscal steps by the world’s 7 key economies to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

At 5 p.m., the greenback stood at ¥108.02-02, down from ¥108.45-45 at the very same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1120-1120, up from $one.1063-1063, and at ¥120.12-12, up from ¥119.99-99.

The dollar exceeded ¥108.50 in advance of the opening of the Tokyo Inventory Exchange and slipped by ¥108 all over the time when the Nikkei 225 inventory common plunged into damaging territory after showing a vigorous commence.

Both equally the dollar and stocks satisfied with increased offering adhering to a media report ruling out the likelihood of the Group of 7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs hammering out concrete financial and fiscal measures to stave off the coronavirus impression on the global economic system throughout a teleconference to be held Tuesday night Japan time, traders said.

But the greenback recouped some of the early losses versus the yen afterwards in the afternoon by attracting repurchases.

“Compared with stocks, the greenback-yen pair stayed relaxed irrespective of the G7 news,” said a securities organization formal.

Meanwhile, a Japanese financial institution official stated that gamers “remained wary” of the coronavirus scenario, pointing out that “monetary policy can’t dissipate the virus.”