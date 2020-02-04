Dollar exceeds 108.90 yen in Tokyo trade

The dollar rose above ¥ 108.90 in Tokyo on Tuesday, supported by higher Japanese and Chinese stocks.

At 5:00 p.m., the dollar stood at 108.93-93 yen, versus 108.62-62 yen on Monday at the same time. The euro was trading at $ 1,1050-1050 after $ 1,1073-1074 and $ 120.36-37 after $ 120.29-30.

After a 108.60 yen exchange rate rise, the dollar gained ground as investors who benefited from the Nikkei 225 recovery and Japanese importers made purchases for comparison purposes.

Rising Chinese stocks also helped the afternoon greenback exceed ¥ 108.90.

In particular, the recovery of the Shanghai stock market from the sell-off the previous day indicated that market sentiment was no worse than expected, an official at a foreign exchange trading company said.

“As players get used to negative news about the novel corona virus, they are sensitive to positive developments such as the Chinese central bank’s massive liquidity injection,” said an official from a bank-affiliated investment firm.

