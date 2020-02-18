[dollar-falls-to-about-¥109.70-in-tokyo-investing]

The greenback fell to stages about ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading Tuesday as marketing was fueled by a stock market-off.

At five p.m., the greenback stood at ¥109.70-70, down from ¥109.86-86 at the similar time Monday. The euro was at $one.0832-0833, down from $one.0840-0841, and at ¥118.84-84, down from ¥119.10-10.

The greenback fell under ¥109.70 toward noon, succumbing to selling force stemming from the plunge by the Nikkei 225 typical and a fall in U.S. long-expression interest premiums, traders mentioned.

Following a quick recovery to all around ¥109.80, the dollar sank once more in late afternoon buying and selling.

Apple Inc.’s warning Monday of a possible earnings shortfall induced by the coronavirus disaster in China prompted buyers to dump chance assets this sort of as shares and the dollar, a have faith in bank formal stated.

U.S. stocks’ moves just after the three-day weekend will set the greenback-yen pair’s course, a forex broker reported.