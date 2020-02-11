Dolly has not won a prize, but her owner doesn’t care. She helped him defeat cancer

A family had a moment embedded in the seating area of ​​the Westminster Kennel Club dog show – barely noticeable in a sea of ​​traders, dogs and spectators.

Dolly, an indomitable 2-year-old Pembroke Welsh-Corgi, didn’t deserve a ribbon in a competition to highlight the best of her breed. After her first appearance on America’s largest stage, Dolly returned to her box on the bench. For a few moments she sat alone in the dark and seemed destined to be a Westminster footnote.

Then Sean Sullivan opened the gate again.

The dog’s owner beamed when his coveted corgi reappeared, to whom he attributed help in overcoming his illness. Sullivan was unimpressed by Dolly’s results.

“It has so much more to offer than walking around a ring, oh my god,” he exclaimed.

Sullivan said that even though his cancer diagnosis came out of the blue two years ago, Dolly had long felt something was wrong.

When Sullivan became sluggish in 2018, the dog refused to leave his side. When he went upstairs, Dolly was right behind him, and when Sullivan took a nap, Dolly was sleeping too. When he got too sick to travel and had to work from home, the dog spent hours on his feet.

The disease was identified soon after. Sullivan had second-stage colorectal cancer and the path to recovery would be difficult: six months of chemotherapy, 28 radiation treatments, and two surgeries. The 58-year-old recalled that his doctors asked him to “have a positive attitude”.

Enter Dolly.

As an already successful show bitch, she quickly became Grand Champion of the American Kennel Club before the diagnosis of Sullivan was made. While Ann Sullivan, Dolly’s first aider, paused at home in New Jersey and took care of her husband, a family friend offered to show the dog. Sue King kept the couple up to date when Dolly was a nationwide success and AKC status, which distracted Sean from his intense treatment.

“Every win from the street, every ribbon, we could just turn away from cancer,” said Ann Sullivan, looking at her husband at Pier 94 in Manhattan, where all the breeding evaluation events took place. “It put us on a different plane. If you have cancer, fight it and try to stay positive, it all helps.”

Dolly is one of 2500 dogs that represent 204 breeds, 49 states, and 19 countries in the Westminster competition. The audience here is excited to see who wins the most coveted show, but many fans don’t know how the dogs’ skills can be transferred beyond the arena – in a way that cannot be recognized by awards and recognitions.

For example, Dolly Sean could say that he was sick before he saw his symptoms, the Sullivans say. Like all performance dogs, Dolly is prepared to react to the most subtle non-verbal cues and to read them. The animals that have seen dozens of competitions with their caretakers often match the emotions of their owners more than other pets, said Westminster Kennel Club spokeswoman Gail So far.

Sullivan has been in remission for five months.

In March, when Sullivan had a difficult three-week hospital stay, King called him with incredible news: Dolly had completed the last step she needed to finish her championship.

Sullivan was released a few days later and owes this call to his help to turn a corner.

Sullivan said he now feels like “a million dollars”.

He and his wife were at Pier 94 on Sunday morning when King Dolly showed off the best breeds competition. Dolly asserted herself among the other Corgis in her group and showed a clear attachment to King, and while her work did not result in awards, King said that she had no complaints about the dog’s performance.

Dolly came out of her crate and sat on the bench after showing up. She eagerly greeted her owners and the dog handler with kisses.

The results of the competition on Sunday didn’t matter.

“She’s still a master in our eyes,” said Sullivan, “a great master.”