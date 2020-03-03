dolly-parton-sends-her-appreciate-to-tennessee-tornado-victims:-‘we-are-all-with-you’

One particular of Tennessee’s most beloved natives has a concept for all individuals afflicted by the storms and twister action that has ripped via the middle of the point out.

“We are with you.”

Dolly Parton despatched her really like to Center Tennessee Tuesday morning with a video clip concept posted to social media.

“Well I’m here on the work nowadays, for the reason that as they say, the present need to go on, but we had a whole lot of destruction out in our location,” Parton stated.

“I know a good deal of Nashville was just devastated with the storms, and I just required all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope that your family’s Ok, and your property’s able to get mended pretty quickly, get your life again on. But (I) just needed you to know you’re being thought of, and we really like you, and sorry that it all transpired to all of us…

“To all those that actually shed relatives members, (I am) sorry about that, and our prayers are with you.”

In 2016, after wildfires ravaged areas of her indigenous Sevier Rely, Parton held a telethon that lifted $9 million pounds for victims.

