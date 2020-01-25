Dolly Parton triggers a viral meme challenge

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – It is taking the Internet by storm!

A post that 74-year-old Dolly Parton wrote on Instagram for her 2.7 million followers on Tuesday has triggered a new challenge for social media memes worldwide.

The American singer, songwriter and actress extraordinaire has published four photos, each representing different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

The pictures show Parton in business attire for LinkedIn, a classic, healthy Christmas photo for Facebook, an artistic black and white photo showing her interest in music for Instagram in a 1978 Playboy Bunny outfit for Tinder.

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Chenoweth, Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ruffalo got to the bottom of the trend and started to publish their own memes.

However, the challenge doesn’t just affect celebrities – or people. Law enforcement agencies across Tampa Bay have even taken part in the challenge and posted pictures of some of their K9s.

And of course we took up the challenge with our puppy with one goal, Max!

