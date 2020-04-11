Dolly Parton uploads six albums to digital streaming platforms

Country music icon Dolly Parton has added six albums to all major streaming platforms. These include “Best Day,” “For God and Country,” “Haloes and Horns,” “Little Sparrow,” “Live and Well,” and “Those Days.”

Listen to Parton’s 2001 album “Little Sparrow” below. A link to all released albums can be found here.

Parton disclosed the news in a surprise message on Instagram.

“Surprise! 93 of your favorite classics are finally back online!” She wrote.

“I hope these songs bring some light into your life during these difficult times.” Listen now to where you are streaming music! “

More recently, Parton has donated $ 1 million to research on the coronavirus vaccine. “A longtime friend of mine, Dr. Naji Abumrad, who has spent many years researching at Vanderbilt, has informed me that they are making interesting strides in the study of coronavirus for treatment,” Parton wrote on Instagram.

“I make a $ 1 million donation to Vanderbilt to do this research and encourage people who can allow them to make donations.”

This has been announced with her new series, Good Night with Dolly, in which the singer read bedtime stories to children quarantined indoors.

On March 21, Parton paid tribute to Kenny Rogers, saying, “My heart is broken, and today a big piece went with him.”