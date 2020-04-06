Dolores is the host within Charlotte at ‘Westworld’ – and all other pearls too

Spoilers for Episode 4 of Season 3 of Westworld. Of the many questions that arise during Westworld season 3, perhaps the biggest one is which pearls Dolores smuggled out of the park and into the real world. Episode 5 of April finally answered this mystery: Dolores is the host within Charlotte … and all the other pearls. This is one case where the solution turned out to be much simpler than the wildest fan theories – and that’s part of what made it so surprising.

When Dolores was shown (inside Charlotte’s body) leaving the park with five hostesses in her purse at the end of Season 2, fans got into a frenzy of speculation about the hosts’ minds that brought her to the real world. The guesswork grew more and more as time passed, and for every seemingly solid candidate, there was just as compelling a reason as to why this couldn’t be true. (Logan? Never combed the fake. Angela? She bled herself. Teddy? Exalted.)

Of course one of the pearls belongs to Bernard, but there are still four left. One is in the body of former Delos Charlotte Hale; One inserted Liam Dempsey’s inner circle into the body of his assistant Martin Connells; And we learned in Chapter 4 that a third is in the body of the world figure of Shogun (and former Maeve’s ally) Musashi – who acted in the real world as a Yakuza boss.

John F. Johnson / HBO

At the end of “The Exiles,” when each of those hosts faced an enemy – Charlotte vs. William, Martin vs. Bernard, Musashi vs. Maeve – it was revealed that a copy of Dolores was inside each of them. If you want you to do a good job, she explained, do it yourself.

While this solution to the mystery may be pleasing to the fans who have exceeded their expectations by wild theories, it is the most resolute in characters for Dolores. She has always been self-sufficient rather than believing in the intentions and / or abilities of others. She even reprogrammed her love herself, Teddy, because she didn’t trust him to do what needed to be done without her taking over. It makes sense that she would not trust anyone but herself to achieve her rebellion.

But for those of you who follow them at home, that still leaves one of Dolores’s five gems unexplained: Bernard, Charlotte, Martin, Musashi, and…? Whose body is the fifth pearl inside? (Could it be inside a copy of Emily? Isn’t William’s ghost at all a ghost, but a host sent to drive him madly?) No matter what skin she wears, is the Fifth Pearl also a copy of Dolores? Or does the final consciousness actually belong to another unexposed figure?

In true Westworld fashion, the answer to one mystery only raises a whole host of new questions …