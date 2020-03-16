Dolores returns to take revenge as Westworld returns

Photo: John P. Johnson (HBO) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

Welcome to Season 3 of Westworld, which we haven’t been to Westworld yet. If the show’s first season was the beginning of the season, and last season was the beginning of the end, Parce Domine is something new: Dolores is trying to dramatically expand the show world, with Dolores taking on a human race against a human race. greater playing area. Currently, this means selling cowboy hats and sad pop songs for the bright cities where everyone works with the diction of an algorithm; places where the wealthy adhere to their knees; and places where the lower classes struggle to meet in any way they can. The “real world” is like a life-saving car ad, and it offers a limited amount of imagination by creators of the show (always looking at narrative mechanics rather than creating charming fantasies). An Incredible Delight: Dolores watching the powerful, haughty fools come to life and their one-on-one destruction.

What attracts attention in Parce Domine is how simple it is to enjoy. Out of the cold, this is the Westworld version of a straight rod that brings together the old heroes (Dolores, Bernard) and has been doing their best since the end of the previous season. We also have a new lead, Caleb (Aaron Paul, which turns the energy of a criminally disruptive boy into a mix), some seeds to get into orbit and start planting in the coming weeks. But in terms of timing for plotting and strangeness, at least so far, there is little evidence. There are a few stories in the episode, and I can’t be sure that they all happen at the same time, but there is no obvious attempt to hide the information for future secrets. Shares and goals are strikingly clear.

It has a good and bad effect. On the plus side, the more direct the Westworld is, the more obvious the show’s lack of depth is, at least in terms of humanity and artificial intelligence. The world we see here is full of rich shallow lakes and rich shadows that are just as good as the other kids, but slightly more beautiful than other children. The cold-blooded Dolores dies when he is too stupid to realize that the person who enters the home of a screaming man who murdered his ex-wife and hides the crime has not taken security measures. and forced them to wear magical glasses that show evidence of their old crimes, and perhaps not be taken away by an acute trauma. There are very few surprises in this opening hour (actually longer than an hour) until Dolores and Caleb finally meet. He even struggles like an old hat that Bernard feels as a refugee.

But on the good side… what is there? While nothing in Parce Domine is as appealing as the original pilot, the show’s thematic signaling has all the subtleties produced by the cattle, which means it’s not fun to watch. The longer Westworld goes, the more obvious it is that it is not as deep as it once was; all the broken story writings and editorials are ultimately frustrating when they come together and see that this is nothing more than the oldest science fiction story ever told. But the look is still cool and the acting is often good. Once you understand that the initial effects of this, after reconciling with a particular void, will be something that is renewed in your perception of what it is: the Frankenstein monster, the one who seeks revenge.

Given that I’m sure the season will be drawing more and more characters (I’ll bring up the old ones), the lack of spread here is a distraction, “Wait, who else?” Complicating the previous seasons. Everything can be summed up just enough: Dolores expands his influence and tries to find the name of the man who invented a machine that dictates more or less human life; Bernard is hiding as Delard (and Dolores) is able to collect all the bad luck in his park. and Caleb, a new kid in town, is working hard to meet a community that offers a sense of accomplishment with none of the real action.

Classroom topics have always been important to the series, but with Caleb’s introduction, it becomes clearer here. A former soldier who is a former criminal, he now spends his days working on construction and job hunting, setting up nights for freelancers who offer jobs. This app is a cute, naughty, but thought-provoking idea, and I love the vision of a future where poor and suffering people can’t even apply to break the law to rise above the curve; everything is organized, everything moves with the increase. Paul’s energy, the turmoil in his heart (which has a great effect on breaking the badness) immediately feels at home that, despite the simple fatigue of human cruelty, he acts more or less in the form of depression. or nihilism in describing conscious life as anything other than an infinite number of programmed behaviors. Caleb is not getting any higher, but he thinks there will be one non-homeowner we can focus on this season, and there will be a chance of a moral fight with real weight.

Throughout the episode with Caleb “Francis;” you hear a conversation between one of them. it gradually becomes clear that this is not a conversation between friends, but a program that repeats the voice of a dead man to help reconcile Caleb’s past. Caleb concludes the program by saying he must finally find something “real”. When faced with Dolores, who was wounded a few minutes later, the expected irony and reality are clear. Heavy fifty, but that doesn’t make the uncertainty even stronger, and it doesn’t stop me from wanting to see what happens next.

This is not a spectacular television, it is fully entertaining. Seeing how Bernard has found a way to use himself artificially, and I have no idea if he wants to go back to the park, I hope he found something that will make him a little more active this time. Dolores is still great (I know this is the way to find a way to destroy humanity, but who really is rooting for him?) And I was angry when “General People” appeared on one of his action scenes. Especially this episode gave me more hope for the show than most of the episode. A sharp and spectacular friend, it is an ironic choice to make him smart. And cool as hell. That’s enough for me right now.

Critical observations

It is not clear whether Dolores planned to be caught by Liam’s security man Martin (whom I knew from Tommy Flanagan as an anarchist). No, I mean, because his relationship with Liam has ended, he just seemed to get the information he wanted. On the other hand, when everything goes south, there is a native version of Martin. This is a good thriller writing; Dolores may be one step ahead of the people he wants to destroy, but his outing will mean more tension ahead of him.

Although Edos Harris was briefly addressed at a Delos board meeting. There’s also Charlotte at the same meeting (Dolores in the mask), so I’m not sure how she’s gonna come with the rest of the schedule – whether there are numerous versions of Dolores herself, or an episode before and after the Dolores we’ve seen. The scene takes place three months after the demolition of parks, so I suppose that everything we see today is happening at the same time, unless I think otherwise.

“I hurt a lot of people and I don’t want to hurt another person. Unless they break me and hurt me. “I wonder how much we need to tune in against Dolores? Because the show never did a good job to convince you that it was wrong. (I’m wondering what his relationship with Caleb will be, and if it changes.)

He liked the scenes from Caleb’s criminal practice.

A quick google “Parce domain” means “disconnect your people, brother.”

“Hey, no sin, but are you human?” “I’m Sean.”

. (tagsTranslate) Western World