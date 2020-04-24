Dolphin decided to bet on the durability of QB Tua Tagovailoa

Miami [AP] -The Miami Dolphins bet on the endurance of Tuatago Viroa to make the Alabama Quarterback the fifth comprehensive selection in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Dolphins hope that Tagovairoa will become the franchise quarterback and will be at the center of the reconstruction effort that began a year ago. They were indifferent to his long history of injury, most recently his dislocated and fractured hip that ended his 2019 season in mid-November.

Last month, a doctor allowed Tagovairoa to run and start a soccer activity, and his agent says his client is healthy and ready for training camps. This will allow Tagovailoa to compete with starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who plays a provisional role at the age of 37.

Even before the Miami offseason began, team owner Steven Ross said winning franchise quarterbacks was a priority. To get the Dolphins’ most important and long-held, widely-understood draft in mind, they took a quarterback on their second first pick since 1983.

Tagagoiroa has hit a touchdown pass of 76 with 24 starts in the past two seasons. He replaced Jalen Hurts two years ago in a national championship game, rallying Alabama across Georgia, and was a Heisman Trophy runner-up next season.

The NFL talent evaluator suspected Tagovailoa just for his health. In addition to hip injuries that could temporarily threaten his career, left-handed people underwent surgery on both wrists and index fingers.

Dolphins stocked up picks last year, spending 5-11 seasons with his first year coach, Brian Flores. It also has the 18th and 26th picks in the first round, the third selection on Friday and includes the 7th and 24th in the second round.

They are given five of the top 56 alternatives as they try to form a team around Tagagoiroa. They have already spent $ 235 million to sign 10 free agents.

