NEW ORLEANS – It would be one thing if all the top LSUs could hang on to their hat was the Heisman Trophy by beating quarterback Joe Burrow leading what is arguably one of the biggest offenses in college football history.

But LSU’s defense has seen a marked improvement in the recent major series against Georgia in the SEC Championship and Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl. And this unit is getting an extra boost with the 2018 Michael Divinity head co-bag returning fresh for the finals.

Then there is the advantage to the home side that LSU (14-0, No. 1 CFP) is sure to enjoy Monday night against the No. 1 seed. 3 Clemson (14-0, No. 3 CFP) thanks to playing at the Superdome, down the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge.

“Since we knew that the national championship would be in New Orleans, it has been our goal to win the right to be here,” said LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who grew up about 100 kilometers southwest of New Orleans.

The last time LSU played for a national title at the Superdome – in January 2012 – Alabama won convincingly. This time, LSU enters the Superdome with a claimed top record in this year’s NFL draft and a pro-style spread that led the nation with 564.2 yards per game.

Burrow has up to five goals in each game that can be difficult to stop. It starts with the trio of Justin Jefferson, JaMarr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. and continues with Clyde Edward-Helaire’s dynamic start from the backfield and carries tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

Edwards-Helaire returned from an injury to the Peach Bowl dog when he had only two puppies for 14 yards. He ran for about 1,300 yards and 16 TDs this season, however, to go along with 50 catches for 399 yards and a score.

He said uncertainty about how his sprig will hold is “obviously” in his mind, but also that he has gained confidence in his health by being able to “put my foot on the ground at full speed, get field full speed, the way I wanted to run them. “

