Domestic disputes block the base at MacDill, a suspect found in Hernando County

TAMPA (WFLA) – The MacDill Air Force base was closed at 7:00 am on Friday morning, just like hundreds of people got to work.

The base sent SMS and emails to employees, but the lock caused a traffic nightmare. Base commander Colonel Steve Snelson sent a message on social media to explain the situation.

“We had a pretty dynamic situation this morning when we had to lay the foundation for the lockdown. We have received reports of an armed suspect in the Tanker Way Gate area. Fortunately, we searched the area and found no evidence of an intruder, ”said Snelson.

Police in St. Petersburg said the situation started at 10601 Gandy Boulevard in an apartment complex when they received reports of a car being destroyed and shots fired at around 2:00 a.m.

“What we found is that this guy showed up in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and damaged the car and knocked out the windows,” said Yolanda Fernandez of the St. Petersburg police.

MacDill’s gates were reopened at 8:00 a.m. except for the Tanker Way Gate.

“We all took this very seriously and I know it was uncomfortable for people during the morning commute, but when it comes to the safety of our service members and our families we will always do better and be conservative there,” said Colonel Snelson.

The suspect was later found in Hernando County and detained.