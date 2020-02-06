Domestic MPs promoted in cabinet reshuffle

The Veterans Affairs portfolio has been moved to the cabinet so Darren Chester can return from the State Department.

Mr. Chester previously worked in the Infrastructure and Transport Cabinet.

Victorian MP Darren Chester will move his portfolio of veteran affairs into the cabinet. (Dominic Lorrimer)

Keith Pitt, Queensland backbencher, will take over the position of Mining, Resources and Northern Australia that Matt Canavan has left vacant.

He will also take over the water portfolio.

David Littleproud becomes Minister of Agriculture.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked Senators McKenzie and Canavan for announcing the new promotions.

“Can I also thank Bridget McKenzie, as I did here over the weekend, for the great job she has done for the Australians in the country and in the region, particularly with regard to the drought,” he said.

“And I can also thank Matt Canavan for his services to our cabinet.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack talk to the media about a ministerial reshuffle in the Canberra Parliament building. (Dominic Lorrimer)

Andrew Gee will move to the State Department for regional education and decentralization portfolios.

Mark Coulton will assume the roles of regional health, regional communications and local government in the State Department.

Michelle Landry will serve as Assistant Secretary of State for Northern Australia and as Assistant Secretary of State for Children and Families.

The new ministers will be sworn in this afternoon.

The first vacancy was created by the resignation of Bridget McKenzie, who was involved in the sports scandal. In the subsequent leadership, Senator Canavan resigned from solidarity with failed candidate Barnaby Joyce.

Mr. Morrison commended the Nationals-Liberals alliance for the announcement of the appointments.

“At the heart of the relationship between the Liberals and the Nationals is our deep passion and belief to support the needs of rural and regional Australians and our belief in the future of rural and regional Australia,” he said.

Queensland MP Keith Pitt is promoted to the cabinet. (Dominic Lorrimer)

“And that’s exactly what the coalition is about.”