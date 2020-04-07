Domestic violence is increasing with the ‘at home’ response spread around the world

TORONTO –

Although many Canadians stay home safely and help break the curve, for a group of Canadians, home has been more dangerous than ever before.

Victims of domestic violence have experienced more violence than many in their homes with abusers.

One woman told CTV News that since personal and physical exclusion had become a norm during the times of the FIRST-19s, her home life had been dwindling. worse.

“He hit me, he knocked me down, he threw me on the stairs,” said Sadia, who was self-defense for this story.

His father, a freight trainer, used to live at work. But the spread throughout the game changes all that. His abuse has intensified as a result of his resignation. “It’s been difficult since he came home,” he said. “Before the coronavirus hit, I was safe because it wasn’t around.”

On Friday, she fled to the residence with her two children.

Watching the shelters of female settlements has grown around the world, as physical measures cannot be ruled out in many ways. Some places were even forced to abandon women.

“Our numbers are rising across the board for financial abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse – everything,” said Zena Chaudry of Sakeena Home Address.

Globally, domestic violence issues are increasing as time goes on everywhere. In France, reports of domestic violence were up 36 percent, according to police. In China, the number of calls for help has tripled compared to last year. In the U.K., they were up 25 percent.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently urged immediate action by world leaders, suggesting that countries should receive important aid, that they invest in services online and presents groups, and sets up emergency notifications in stores and stores.

“Violence doesn’t exist in battle. For many women and girls, the threat poses a greater threat to their safety than ever – in their own home, “Guterres said in a Twitter video Sunday.

“I urge the entire government to prevent and treat violence against women as an integral part of their national campaign for COVID-19.”

In Canada, recent funding from the government can help boost the capacity of the shelter. Last week, President Justin Trudeau announced that the government would provide up to $ 40 million to the Women and Gender Equality Canada. About $ 30 million of that would go to more than 500 women’s shelters and various sex centers nationwide. The remaining $ 10 million will go to the District’s women and children shelter.

The mansion, which had not been told where Sadia had taken shelter last week, did not know how much money he would receive and when, officials told CTV News.

Although not much in the way of widespread outbreaks, Sadia is clear about her message to other victims.

“Don’t think about where you are going. Just go out,” he said.

