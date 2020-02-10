Domestic violence murder trial: victim was violent towards former partner, ‘slapped her in the ears’

A man stabbed to death by his partner, who claims she was defending himself against another example of domestic violence, was abusive towards another partner, revealed his sister.

Joseph Michael Ngapera, 56, died in November 2018 from stab wounds.

His partner Karen Anne Ruddelle has been charged with his murder and his trial began this morning before the Auckland High Court.

The court learned that Ruddelle and Ngapera were drinking together in a bar in Manurewa the night of the fatal incident.

Shortly after the couple’s fall at Ruddelle’s home in Manurewa, they quarreled and she stabbed him twice in the chest with a kitchen knife with a 19 cm blade.

The prosecution alleged that Ruddelle stabbed Ngapera with the intention of killing him or seriously injuring him.

However, the defense claims that after years of domestic violence, she “knew what was going to happen” and used the knife to protect herself and her 14-year-old son.

Ruddelle’s lawyer Shane Cassidy told the jury that the teenager woke up to hear his mother scream for help and intervened in the altercation – putting himself between her and

Ngapera.

Her actions were in defense of herself and her child, says the defense.

The trial before judge Matthew Palmer and a jury is fixed at two weeks.

Prosecution witnesses include family members of Ngapera and Ruddelle, neighbors, police and staff who worked in the bar where the couple drank before the alleged murder.

The first witness called by the Crown was Ngapera’s cousin, Charlotte Howard.

She said she was “like a sister” to Ngapera.

He spent about 20 years living in Australia and returned to New Zealand, where he spent time living on the street and with Howard.

He then met Ruddelle and moved in with her.

Howard said that his cousin introduced him to his new partner and, from what she could see, the pair did “well”.

The couple often spent time with Howard.

“What I observed was that they were good when they drank together,” said Howard.

“[They would be] laughing and joking together.”

However, after drinking alcohol, the pair would “argue”.

“I would tell them to stop it, cut it,” said Howard.

She said the arguments came after Ngapera wanted to buy more alcohol but “Karen said no”.

Ngapera would then say “fairly rude” and “unforgivable” things to Ruddelle.

“He used to swear to her … all the unforgivable names,” she said.

She was reluctant to repeat the names but said one was “black b ** ch”.

“She didn’t like it, she was trying to calm him down … she’s just going out,” Howard remembers.

“She told him to grow up, to stop drinking, she said it a lot.”

Howard said she had never heard Ruddelle send insults to Ngapera, but she called him “drunk”.

“I told her to cut it off, to leave her alone,” she said.

Ngapera left Ruddelle’s house several times and Howard said he told her it was because she was “taking advantage” and “using it to feed her family”.

Howard told the jury that the last time she saw Ngapera before he died, he told her that he had fought with Ruddelle at the pub.

“He told me that she was flaunting at the pub and that he was getting angry at it,” she said.

“She called him, they had a few words … he called her a bitch … unholy words … he was strong enough.

“She told him to calm down, to speak to her properly … he started to be good to her again.

“He turned around and said” because I’m leaving now, Karen is fine with me “.”

A week after the conversation, Howard said his cousin was dead.

Ruddelle’s lawyer Shane Cassidy asked Howard about Ngapera.

She confirmed that he stayed with him when he was charged with breaching a protection order that the courts had granted in favor of Ruddelle.

Howard described a fight that ended with Ngapera “chasing” Ruddelle in a car.

She said he was “trying to overthrow her”.

Howard said that despite the couple’s problems, they had strong feelings for each other.

“He loved Karen,” she said, becoming emotional.

“She really liked him …”

Ngapera’s sister, Ngaire, also testified.

She said he was around 24 when he was in a relationship with a woman named Olivia Abraham.

She saw her brother being violent towards her.

“He patted her on the ears because she took the car without [telling her],” she said.

Ngaire Ngapera said that she had not seen her violent brother with any of her other girlfriends.

The trial continues.

