Domestic violence suspect throws Molotov cocktail at officer

MERCED COUNTY, California (KFSN) – A Molotov cocktail, hunting knife and pellet pistol that looks like a handgun – these are the weapons investigators say Alexander Vasquez had on him when he was arrested in a Sixth Street House in Delhi Region Thursday evening.

Family members called 911 to report that the 21-year-old assaulted his girlfriend and then locked them both up in a room.

“One of our deputies went around the back of this room to look out the window, and when she looked out the window, she realized that Vasquez was having a Molotov cocktail. He was on fire, he threw out the window. ” Fortunately, she managed to pull away and exploded at her feet. She is fine. She was not injured, “said assistant to Merced County Sheriff Daryl Allen.

It was then that other deputies broke into the chamber.

“He was standing in the middle of the room with another Molotov cocktail in his hand with the lighter. So he was ready to light it, he was ready to throw it to the deputies as they arrived. Fortunately, they were able to act very They deployed their Taser and were able to place it in police custody. “

Allen says domestic violence calls are often among the most dangerous to law enforcement, and with all of the weapons involved in the affair, he is grateful that the victim was not seriously injured and that his comrades were returned home safely.

“These people are my friends, they are my family. I work with these people on a daily basis. So to hear that a member of my family received a Molotov cocktail is breathtaking.”

Vasquez is now booked here in prison for assault with a lethal weapon on a peace officer, possession of a destructive device, domestic violence and DUI.

His bond is set at $ 145,000.

