Dominant Defi Du Seuil set to supply definitive answer for punters

If punters are at any time likely to place on their betting boots at Cheltenham this week, then it will be currently, on a programme that may very well tempt a person to arrive out to enjoy three periods!

The nap vote falls on Philip Hobbs’ Defi Du Seuil in an intriguing 6-runner Betway Queen Mom Champion Chase.

Disappointingly, Altior was last but not least dominated out of the contest yesterday by Nicky Henderson.

For weeks, this Champion Chase held promise of getting the race of the meeting, but now it can be regarded as essentially a match among Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi.

In distinction to Altior, there have been no hiccups in the Defi Du Seuil preparing and, as a seven-12 months-previous, he has lots of scope for even further advancement.

We know he enjoys Cheltenham and is a winner 6 moments around here.

He has also two times been thriving at the festival, successful the Triumph Hurdle in 2017 and the JLT Novices’ Chase a 12 months back.

Defi Du Seuil is unbeaten in 3 races this year, beginning at Cheltenham in mid-November and subsequent up when scrambling to a neck defeat of Un De Sceaux in the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December.

There had been then higher hopes Un De Sceaux would reverse placings in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January and he was intensely backed to do so.

The pair had been 11-10 joint favourites at the off, but on the keep track of it was no contest, with Defi Du Seuil surging away from his admirable opponent in the closing levels to score by two and 3 quarter lengths. Hobbs’ cost only looked genuine-fantastic on the day.

Willie Mullins, looking for a initially win in the Champion Chase, will saddle the other major player in Chacun Pour Soi.

The ex-French horse did slam Defi Du Seuil by more than four lengths at the Punchestown competition in May perhaps, but that was at the finish of a very long period and not also much must be study into that.

Chacun Pour Soi warmed up for this at the Dublin Racing Competition at Leopardstown final thirty day period, making a flawlessly satisfactory overall performance to easily defeat stable companion, Min.

He is a excellent jumper and that is of course a big moreover, but did not seem to have a complete good deal left at Leopardstown, so count on Defi Du Seuil to deal with the hill far better than him.

Envoi Allen has to be the choice in the opening Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle to sustain his unbeaten history, currently eight from 8.

This, on the other hand, represents considerably and absent his stiffest take a look at and will expose no matter if he is basically the true deal, or the greatest talking horse since Samcro.

To day he has gained a position-to-point, four bumpers and a few about flights.

His most current achievements arrived in a Grade 1 at Naas in early January when coasting residence properly distinct of Willie Mullins’ Elixir D’ainay.

You could not say he was extremely impressive, but however experienced 3 and a 50 % lengths to spare at the line and was normally in control up the straight.

The term is that Envoi Allen may not very have been at his finest on that celebration and was given an simple couple of times subsequently.

He was then set aside for Cheltenham, swerving the Dublin Racing Competition, and there have been really encouraging reports regarding his homework.

His most exciting rival is undoubtedly Mullins’ The Large Getaway.

He got his act together with a vengeance when taking a maiden hurdle by 17 lengths at Naas and plainly has a dazzling long term.

This is a different degree, of study course, and a key inquire, but is a horse with a good deal of likely and it will be no shock should he operate a cracker.

Mullins’ Take pleasure in It will not be significantly benefit to defeat 22 rivals in the Weatherbys’ Winner Bumper, but with any luck , we will be in topping-up manner at this phase, immediately after backing a winner or two.

He is severely progressive, rarely breaking sweat on his most current visual appearance to gain accomplishing handstands at Leopardstown final time.

That seemed a sizzling sufficient contest beforehand, but Appreciate It addressed the opposition with contempt.

Like Envoi Allen, there are encouraging studies of his very well-remaining.