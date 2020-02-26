[dominant-djokovic-marches-into-dubai-quarter-finals]

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action in the course of his 2nd spherical match towards Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Feb 27 — Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten begin to the season to 15 matches as he swatted apart German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber six-3 six-1 with ease yesterday to get to the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-finals.

The Serbian earth amount a single, who misplaced to Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells a 12 months in the past, was totally dominant, sending down 23 winners and shedding only 10 factors on his serve as he wrapped up the acquire in 59 minutes devoid of struggling with a crack point.

“It was a excellent functionality,” Djokovic said in an on-courtroom interview. “I liked the way I performed, coming out with the suitable emphasis and strategies.”

Following up for the 32-calendar year-previous is a assembly with Russian seventh seed Karen Khachanov.

“I’ve experienced some exciting battles with him,” Djokovic included. “He’s a excellent guy, a pretty effective player. He’s just one of the guys who is a pretender to be top rated 5, top 10.

“He is incredibly devoted, so hopefully I’ll be as sharp as I have been in the previous two matches and start off perfectly.”

Next seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece also innovative to the quarters following beating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan seven-six(1) 6-four.

The match marked the second time in 5 times that Tsitsipas faced Bublik, who also misplaced to the Greek at previous week’s Marseille Open, exactly where he productively defended his title.

Tsitsipas will perform Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff for a area in the semi-finals. Struff created limited work of Nikoloz Basilashvili in their past-16 match, beating the Georgian 6-one six- in 39 minutes.

Dan Evans pulled off the day’s most dramatic escape in his spherical-of-16 conference with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the Briton preserving three match points in a third-established tiebreak in advance of going on to get 7-5 3-6 seven-6(7).

Evans subsequent faces 22-12 months-old Russian Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed. — Reuters