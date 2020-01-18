Dominic Donegan is looking forward to Celtic Clash X on February 14th

RINGSIDE 18/01/2020

Cavan light middleweight Dominic Donegan is confident about 2020 after saying goodbye to a legendary light middleweight.

The drumgoon puncher will be battling the Celtic Clash 10 bill for the fifth time on February 1st at Devenish Stadium in Belfast. Donegan has just fought in the last month and has caught the eye of a certain Sergio Martinez.

The Argentinean, who is based in Spain, was world champion in the middle and middleweight division and has been committed to promoting boxing since his retirement. Donegan had “Maravilla” on his show in Torrelavega, Northern Spain last month and was reasonably impressed with “The Bomb”.

Donegan describes how “he came up to me after my fight and said he was very impressed with my fight and that I would go places. Hearing that from someone like that means so much and makes all the training you do worthwhile. It was so good to talk to Sergio Martinez. I have nice snapshots for my guest book and great memories. Fighting on this map in Spain was different. It was a boxer’s dream to fight in front of so many people. It was just incredible to welcome me as warmly as I did. It makes you want more of them. Fights make me hungry. “

With a confidence vote from an upcoming Hall of Famer, Donegan is firmly convinced that he is Ireland’s best light middleweight and he is confident that the win on February 1st will lead to a title shot. The army man outlined how things will go in 2020. I want the BUI Celtic title to be shot after this fight on February 1st. Then and by the end of 2020, I hope to fight another five fights to survive my up to ten fights and then fight for this Irish belt. “

The light middleweight scene is full of fighters facing homeland honors. Big names like Graham McCormack from Limerick, Cillian Reardon from Dubliner, Eddie Treacy from Bray and local rival Owen Duffy from Shercock are all approaching a Celtic title win.

Donegan is open to the struggle against his Irish compatriots. The prospect of Boxing Ireland Promotions is even grateful for their presence on the racetrack, not only because it could lead to some classic encounters, but also because they are massive motivation for him. “

Donegan describes his attitude as an “all-comer”: “As I said at the beginning of my career, I am open to any argument if it makes sense and my trainer and my manager are satisfied. I will fight everyone who is put in front of me. There are loads of light middleweights right now and it’s so good to see. It ensures many good fights and makes you push harder.

I’m looking forward to my fight on February 1st. The following continues to grow. I actually sell more tickets than my first fight, which I can’t believe, but I get very good support and can’t wait to put on a show for all my fans. ‘

“Celtic Clash 10” is led by the Irish featherweight champion, Eric Donovan, and also features a duel between the worlds Stephen Webb and Francy Luzoho, as well as appearances by Sam Carroll, the Welter John Joyce from Dublin, the Welter Aaron Gethins from Sligo Town and Kildare Town Licht Welter Katelynn Phelan, Tramore Super Mittel Rhys Moran, North Belfast Licht Mittel Owen O’Neill, Crumlin Licht Mittel Tony McGlynn and Leixlip Licht Welter Senan Kelly.

Tickets cost € 40 (without reservation) or € 55 (on the ring) and can be bought from all boxers on the bill. To buy from Dominic Donegan, contact him on his social media or through Universe.com.