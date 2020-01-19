Dominic Raab calls for “transparent” investigation into plane crash in Iran

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called for an “independent, comprehensive and transparent” investigation to determine the cause of the plane crash in Tehran.

His comments came after Boris Johnson suggested that there was now a “body of information” which indicated that the accident was caused by an Iranian missile.

The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and the Canadian leader said Iran appeared to have been involved in the destruction of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.

Speaking in Canada, Mr. Raab said, “We agree with the Canadian assessment which indicates that the Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and as (the Canadian Minister of Business François-Philippe (Champagne) said it may well have been involuntary.

“Our perspective on the accident highlights why we urgently need an independent, comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine the cause.

“The Iranian regime must open up to the international community, including access to the crash site, so that we can find out the truth as quickly as possible so that the families of the victims can understand what has happened to their loved ones.” .

“The families of the victims deserve to know the truth, and we say they are Canadian, British, Ukrainian, Swedish, German, Afghan families.

“And let us not forget the Iranian families because they suffered the most loss of life in this terrible incident and they also deserve to know the truth.

“We urge Iran not to repeat the reckless and dangerous attacks and instead continue the urgent de-escalation and resume diplomatic dialogue.”

The Department of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs has also advised British travelers not to fly to, from and within Iran.

Earlier, Johnson confirmed that four Britons died in the plane crash, up from three previous ones.

The leader of the Conservative Party said that the government “is providing support to their families in these most terrible times”.

The three known British victims were engineer Sam Zokaei of Surrey, Saeed Tahmasebi Khademasadi of west London and Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh near Brighton.

A total of 176 people were killed when the plane crashed a few moments after leaving Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6:10 a.m. local time (2:40 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, bound for the Ukrainian capital , Kiev.

At least a third of those who died held a Canadian passport, and Prime Minister Trudeau said at a press conference that news of a responsible missile would “shock” grieving families.

He made the comments after two US officials said it was “very likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile had dropped the passenger plane.

The New York Times released a video that the newspaper said showed an Iranian missile hitting a plane over Parand, near Tehran Airport, the area where the Ukrainian airliner stopped to transmit its signal before crashing on Wednesday.

Johnson had a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday to call for a “full, credible and transparent investigation” into what had happened.

Ukrainian secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, posted on Facebook that a missile attack was one of the possible causes of the fire that broke the PS752 plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) as it gained height after taking off from Tehran airport on Wednesday.

The Iranian military had disputed suggestions that the airliner had been hit by a missile, with Iranian officials accusing an engine fire.

But Danilov said that “information about the detection of a Russian missile’s flares” – understood as a Russian Tor M1 missile – meant that an attack on the plane could not be excluded.

The Prime Minister insisted that the facts be established during his conversation with Zelenskyy on Thursday.

Zelenskyy ordered a criminal investigation shortly after details of the tragedy came to light this week.

He invited aviation experts from the United Kingdom to join the investigation into the accident.

A spokesperson for the president said: “The president has invited the United Kingdom to join the inquiry.

“Boris Johnson supported this idea and stressed that the best British experts should be involved in clarifying all the circumstances of the tragedy.”

The airline ruled out human error as a result of the incident, and the crew would not have issued an emergency call.

The accident comes amid escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf after last week’s murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, prompting several airlines to re-route flights away from the country. Tehran airspace.

Iran fired missiles at military bases in Iraq where American and British troops were stationed, although Number 10 and the White House said there were no casualties.

Johnson said in his statement, “The UK continues to urgently call on all parties to de-escalate to reduce tensions in the region.”