Dominic Sanders found guilty of the 2017 murder in Hinsdale

A southern suburb man was convicted Friday for killing a woman at her home in Hinsdale in 2017.

A jury found the 32-year-old Dominic Sanders guilty of murder, house invasion, and burglary at the death of Andrea Urban, said DuPage County state law firm. The verdict came after a process of nine days and three hours of consultation.

Dominic SandersDuPage County’s law firm

Officers responded around 3:30 PM. May 4, 2017, to a house in the 700 block of Town Place after the dispatchers have received calls about an unresponsive woman, the state office said. There they found 51-year-old Urban lying on the kitchen floor with knife wounds on her head and neck.

Investigators discovered that Sanders invaded Urban’s house, slapped her in the head and cut her throat during a fight, the prosecutors said. Sanders fled the scene and was arrested on May 25.

“The jury’s finding is the first step to ensure that Mr. Sanders is held responsible for the murder of Andrea Urban,” DuPage County State attorney said in a statement.

Sanders’ conviction court date is scheduled for March 16, the prosecutor’s office said. He could face life in prison without conditional release.

