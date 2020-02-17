[Dominic Thiem hopes to hold up the very good shape right after reaching the Australian Open up ultimate | Tennis information]

%MINIFYHTML1e6e27e8471ec2879db1c4b779acdd4711%

Dominic Thiem will alter floor to compete in the clay of Rio de Janeiro

The Australian Open up finalist, Dominic Thiem, hopes to keep his superior shape when he variations surfaces this 7 days to participate in in the clay of Rio de Janeiro.

The Austrian will be competing in his to start with tournament because he completed as runner-up of Novak Djokovic in Melbourne.

Thiem experienced a heartbreaking 5-set defeat by the Serbian, who now gained the Australian Open an 8-time record in his profession.

"I sense very great with the effectiveness in Melbourne. It was an remarkable two weeks, I defeat three of the major 10 and then I dropped to Novak Djokovic six-4 in the fifth," Thiem informed the formal web page of ATP Tour.

"Of study course, it was a major disappointment, but following a when to mirror, it was a terrific event and get started of the season. I hope to keep that good condition."

Thiem will protect his Indian Wells crown subsequent thirty day period

The 26-calendar year-old will now change from tricky courtroom surface to clay while the Rio 2017 champion prepares for Latin Swing just before a wonderful month of March.

"For me, it is really not a difficulty (to participate in) on clay for a 7 days or two and then go back again to the really hard courts. Receiving to clay is like coming household," Thiem said.

"I like the surface and I also like South The usa pretty substantially. It can be a fully distinctive environment. I have had good experiences, I received in this article, I won Buenos Aires two times, so it is really quite uncomplicated for me to appear again here."

The Austrian conquer Roger Federer to earn the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells final yr

Thiem additional that actively playing on clay will not have an impact on his planning for the ATP Masters 1000 tough court activities subsequent thirty day period at Indian Wells and Miami.

The two-time French Open finalist secured the most significant title of his career at Indian Wells last calendar year when he defeated Roger Federer in the ultimate.

